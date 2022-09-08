Apple Watch Series 8 release date, colors, prices, and more revealed

The latest generation of wearables from Apple was just announced at the 'Far Out' event. This time around, the company is taking women’s health more seriously with the new Series 8.

The new wearable is all set to feature a temperature sensor that can detect even a slight change of 0.01 degrees Celsius. As per the company, this sensor can help track body temperatures overnight, giving the users an insight into their ovulation cycle.

Other sensors include two new motion sensors that determine if the user has been in a car crash. This feature, however, is only activated when the user is driving. If the user gets into a crash, it will automatically inform the emergency services and one's emergency contacts.

Apart from that, the company is all about power efficiency moving forward. The Series 8 watch is meant to support an 18-hour battery life. However, with the addition of low power mode, battery life can be extended up to 36 hours.

This mode will turn off features like always on display and workout detection while maintaining many core features, including activity tracking and fall detection.

International Roaming is now supported. By the end of the year, international roaming will be available on more than 30 carriers worldwide and will be supported on all cellular models of the Series 8.

Everything to know about the new Apple Watch Series 8

Release Date

The new Series 8 will be launching this September 16. However, people can start ordering now.

Colors

The new wearable will be available in aluminum and stainless steel bodies. Both models carry different colors.

Aluminum models are available in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product (Red).

Stainless Steel models are available in Silver, Gold and Graphite.

Price

The Series 8 will be coming out with a GPS and a Cellular model. The GPS model will come at a price point of $399 and the Cellular model at $499. Upon the purchase of any new Apple Watch, users get three months of Fitness+ for free.

The company seems to be focusing more on health and wellness this time around. The ability to gain insights into ovulation cycles is a feature most users would appreciate. Focus is on privacy as well, as all the data gathered is encrypted on the watch itself and will not be stored on the company's servers.

Although the design has remained the same, Apple users are looking forward for the new Series 8 due to its varied features.

