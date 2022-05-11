Greatness Code Season 2 athlete list: Who stars in Apple TV+ sports series?

Greatness Code, the Emmy-winning globally cherished sports documentary series, is all set to make its return with Season 2, on Friday, May 13, 2022, exclusively on Apple TV+.

Gotham Chopra has served as the director of the series. He has also served as the executive producer of the series along with Maverick Carter, Ameeth Sankaran and Devin Johnson. The highly popular sports documentary series is produced by Religion of Sports and UNINTERRUPTED.

Season 2 of the sports short-form docuseries Greatness Code stars several high-profile athletes, including Marcus Rashford, Lindsey Vonn, Scout Bassett, Russell Wilson, Leticia Bufoni and Bubba Wallace.

It is safe to say that fans are quite excited to witness their favorite sports stars unfolding in different aspects of their lives. Without further ado, let's take a closer look at the list of athletes in Greatness Code Season 2.

The athlete list of Greatness Code Season 2

Marcus Rashford

The fan-favorite English footballer, Marcus Rashford, will be seen as one of the most significant parts of the Apple TV+ sports documentary series. He plays as a forward for the England national team and the highly celebrated Premier League club Manchester United.

With Manchester United, Rashford has won the EFL Cup, UEFA Europa League, FA Cup and FA Community Shield.

Apart from being an exceptional footballer, Marcus Rashford is a political activist who has also done several campaigns against homelessness, racism and child hunger in the United Kingdom. He played as the youngest player of the tournament at the UEFA Euro 2016. He has also played for England at both the UEFA Euro 2020 and 2018 FIFA World Cup.

Lindsey Vonn

A four-time World Cup Alpine ski racer, Lindsey Vonn will be seen as one of the main highlights in Season 2 of this sports documentary series, Greatness Code.

She won the gold medal in downhill at the 2010 Winter Olympics as well. Vonn has also won a record of 8 World Cup season titles in the downhill discipline. Vonn has the second highest super ranking of all skiers.

Lindsey Vonn is reportedly one of 6 women who are the winners of the World Cup races in all 5 disciplines of alpine skiing, which includes super-G, downhill, super combined, giant slalom and slalom. She has also won a total of 82 World Cup races in her career.

Lindsey Vonn is also the recipient of the prestigious Laureus Sportswoman of the Year award.

Russell Wilson

The Denver Broncos quarterback in the NFL, Russell Carrington Wilson, is a prominent part of this upcoming season 2 of Greatness Code.

Russell Wilson was named to nine Pro Bowls and is the winner of Super Bowl XLVIII. He holds the record for most wins throughout a total of nine seasons by an NFL quarterback.

Russell Wilson is one of four quarterbacks in the history of the NFL with a remarkable rating of more than 100. Russell Wilson is extremely renowned for being one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in the history of the NFL.

Apart from the three aforementioned high-profile athletes, the documentary series will also feature Scout Bassett, Leticia Bufoni and Bubba Wallace.

Scout Bassett is a Paralympic track and field athlete. She won the gold medal at the Parapan American Games in Lima, Peru in 2019. She also won bronze at the 2017 World Para Athletics Championships in London, United Kingdom.

Leticia Bufoni is a professional street skateboarder with 6 gold medals from the X Games under her belt.

Bubba Wallace is a professional stock car racing driver. He is the only African-American driver to have competed in NASCAR's three national series, namely Cup, Xfinity, and Truck. He is also the only African-American driver in NASCAR history to have won more than once in any of these series.

Don't forget to catch Season 2 of the critically acclaimed sports documentary series, Greatness Code, arriving this May 13 (Friday), 2022, exclusively on Apple TV +.

Edited by Somava