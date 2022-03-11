Lewis Hamilton documentary to air on Apple TV+

Tech giant Apple has landed a deal to produce a new feature-length documentary about seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton on its streaming service Apple TV+.

The as-of-yet unnamed project will reportedly feature full access to Hamilton. It will also include the people behind him, both on and off the track, along with interviews of an all-star cast of guests.

In a press release accompanying the announcement, Apple said:

“Lewis Hamilton has blazed an uncharted trail professionally, socially and culturally, and transformed the sport on a global scale. Coming from a working-class family, Lewis succeeded in a sport where the odds were stacked against him but where his talent shone through, allowing him to dominate the sport for over a decade.”

The release also stated:

“Hamilton is currently the only black driver to race in the Formula One series. He embraced what made him different, and his rise to the top of his career has made him fiercely committed to using his platform to influence positive change for future generations.”

Paul Kelly @pk500 Will be interesting to see if Hamilton's camp reduces his access to "Drive To Survive" and instead saves the best content for his own doc series. | New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+ buff.ly/3J17ltn Will be interesting to see if Hamilton's camp reduces his access to "Drive To Survive" and instead saves the best content for his own doc series. | New Lewis Hamilton F1 documentary coming to Apple TV+ buff.ly/3J17ltn https://t.co/lnQif7Rnkt

Set to be directed by British filmmaker Matt Kay, the documentary will reportedly be produced by Hamilton himself, in collaboration with One Community and Box to Box Films. The latter is responsible for several sports-based docuseries projects, including Netflix’s Drive to Survive, Senna and more.

Lewis Hamilton’s passion for Hollywood

Lewis Hamilton is one of the most statistically successful, as well as one of the most hard-working drivers to have ever graced the F1 paddock. He is, however, also known for his wide array of other interests beyond F1.

Over the years, the Briton has pursued his other passions with varying levels of success, without ever hampering his performances in the sport. One such passion that he has consistently pursued is acting.

The Briton has been pretty vocal about his desire not to be remembered as just an F1 driver. During an interview last season, he revealed that he would like to pursue acting post his racing career.

Lewis Hamilton Collection @CollectionLewis Lewis Hamilton and Will Smith, an event worth remembering Lewis Hamilton and Will Smith, an event worth remembering https://t.co/X5SJFYdxlr

In a recent Instagram post, he also expressed an interest in working with popular American actress Zendaya on the HBO series Euphoria.

While Hamilton might be new to acting, he certainly isn’t new to Hollywood. He has previously cameoed in several successful projects in the Pixar’s Cars franchise, Zoolander 2 and more. Furthermore, he is also reportedly working with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt on an upcoming F1 project as a consultant.

