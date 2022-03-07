"Never wanted to be defined just as a driver" - Lewis Hamilton on his legacy beyond F1

Lewis Hamilton is undoubtedly one of the most celebrated athletes in the world. The Briton recently revealed that he wants to use his platform and opportunities of influence to make an indelible mark on the world and leave a legacy of inclusivity behind.

As a seven-time world champion, Hamilton holds several records to his name. He has definitely garnered a certain level of following that has offered him the platform to raise issues that are closest to his heart.

As reported by GPFans, Lewis Hamilton expressed his desire to be remembered for more than being a driver, saying:

“Of course, I read the books of Nelson Mandela and look at the legacy he left and how he used his time here on this Earth. For me, I have been given this incredible opportunity to do what I do and be great at something but I have never wanted to be defined just as a driver.”

Describing how he would like to use the platform he has been given, he said:

“Ultimately [I am] someone that cares and tries to use the platform to really shift ideals, to shift perceptions and put pressure on systems to go in the right direction and be more inclusive.”

The Mercedes driver is the first black driver to race competitively in the sport. He has regularly addressed the lack of diversity and equality faced in the sport today and actively fights racism through his political activism.

"It is about action now" - Lewis Hamilton in support of F1 CEO's "gesture over action" decision

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali revealed that F1 is ending its designated pre-race moment to take a knee, which was part of the ‘WeRaceAsOne’ campaign. The campaign essentially sheds light on the issues of diversity and the environment. Lewis Hamilton was in support of the decision, emphasizing that it is now truly time to make a change instead of simply talking about it.

As reported by Crash, Domenicali spoke about the decision to end the campaign:

“But I think now it’s a matter from gesture to action. Now the action is the focus on the diversity of our community. And this is the first step.”

Agreeing with Domenicali's comments, Hamilton said:

“I’ve not put a huge amount of thought to it but, of course, I do think what Stefano [Domenicali] said makes sense, that it is about action now, and so that’s something that I look forward to seeing over a period of time.”

There will now be no pre-race 'taking-the-knee' event during the 2022 season. The drivers, however, are allowed to choose to perform any such gestures.

Edited by Anurag C