3 reasons why Lewis Hamilton should focus on life outside F1

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton is regarded as one of the best drivers in F1 history. Not only is he praised for his class-apart talent on the track, he often gains recognition for the man he is and the choices he makes off-track.

The Briton started his career in F1 in 2007 with McLaren and will be entering his 16th season in 2022, competing for Mercedes in his eighth year with the team. In 2021, Hamilton devastatingly lost his first opportunity to take a record-breaking eighth championship win. On the controversial final lap of the season finale in Abu Dhabi, he was pipped to the win by Max Verstappen. Ever since, speculation regarding the 36-year-old's future in the sport and beyond has taken over the F1 community.

The Dutchman was the first to truly challenge Lewis Hamilton in a long time. Fans now fear that this could possibly mark the end of an era for the Mercedes driver who has simply dominated the sport. A time, however, does come in everyone's lives where priorities and focus shift and one moves on to a new phase. In this article, we talk of reasons for Hamilton to look beyond the sport.

#1 The new generation's threat to Lewis Hamilton

George Russell will be joining Mercedes to replace Valtteri Bottas for the 2022 season. He is an exciting young talent who has proven himself on several occasions to be a real title contender, given the right car. With him driving for the most successful team of the turbo-hybrid era, it is easy to assume that taking that desired eighth championship win will only get harder for Lewis Hamilton. The likes of Lando Norris and Charles Leclerc have also demonstrated the potential to be fighting for wins, and there is no doubt that Hamilton will be challenged in the years to come.

Scuderia Ferrari @ScuderiaFerrari



We can’t wait to see these cars out on track



#essereFerrari @Charles_Leclerc

@Carlossainz55 Our first glimpse at 2022…We can’t wait to see these cars out on track Our first glimpse at 2022… 👀 We can’t wait to see these cars out on track #essereFerrari 🔴 @Charles_Leclerc@Carlossainz55 https://t.co/eAUtoK9m4d

One may argue that Russell and Norris may not pose the greatest threat in 2022 itself. Given Ferrari's expectations for a come-back in the upcoming season, however, nobody would be surprised to have Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in the mix for the 2022 championship title fight. Meanwhile, Max Verstappen will go all guns blazing to defend his title.

#2 His activism and advocacy

Lewis Hamilton is the first black driver to race competitively in F1 and took the world by storm in his debut season. Now that the Briton has made his mark, he is using his platform to voice his opinions, start conversations and stand up for equality through political activism.

Formula 1 @F1



We congratulate



#F1 @LaureusSport World champion, role model, activist and inspirationWe congratulate @LewisHamilton on being awarded the inaugural Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award, for his tireless efforts towards eradicating racism and inequality World champion, role model, activist and inspiration We congratulate @LewisHamilton on being awarded the inaugural Laureus Athlete Advocate of the Year Award, for his tireless efforts towards eradicating racism and inequality 👏🏆#F1 @LaureusSport https://t.co/5nYnioM2BC

Lewis Hamilton has been an instrumental part of the Black Lives Matter movement and promoted his anti-racism message, prompting the world to do the same. Additionally, the Mercedes driver has taken every opportunity to promote the rights of the LGBTQ+, especially in times where it was desperately needed. Driving with a "pride helmet" at the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Hamilton voiced his concerns over the criminalization of same-sex relations in the country. He has been recognized for his advocacy and is making a monumental change in society using his influence as the world champion of a global sport. He is only expected to continue doing so even beyond F1.

#3 An artistic path with fashion and music

Lewis Hamilton is arguably the biggest name in F1. The Briton has, however, also made a mark as a fashion icon, serving bold looks in the paddock and on the red carpet. Using clothing and accessories to express himself, the Mercedes driver attracts eyeballs for his adventurous and often striking outfits, indicating that he may have a shot at a successful fashion career.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton Fashion is something I’ve always been so passionate about. I love creating designs, collaborating with others and bringing it all to life. It’s great to be recognized. Fashion is something I’ve always been so passionate about. I love creating designs, collaborating with others and bringing it all to life. It’s great to be recognized.

Additionally, his passion for music could translate into a possible career in the industry. The 36-year-old earlier featured in American singer-songwriter Christina Aguilera's "Pipe", under the name "XNDA". Music has always been a significant part of Lewis Hamilton's routine and day-to-day life, and his appreciation for music goes beyond a hobby. Whether or not the multi-time F1 champion will pursue a different career path beyond racing or not, only time will tell.

