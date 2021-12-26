Lewis Hamilton reveals fashion icon, explains what he likes wearing

Seven-time F1 champion Lewis Hamilton is known for his bold and iconic fashion choices in the paddock as well as on the red carpet.

In a recent interview, the Briton revealed that American rapper Pharrell Williams is his style icon. Hamilton has taken inspiration from the singer on multiple occasions over the years, with Williams' fedora hat featuring as a key element of the look.

The Mercedes driver attended the 2015 Minions movie premiere in a bold tropical jacket and ripped jeans with a brown Homburg hat and gold chain, taking inspiration from Williams, who had previously been seen sporting a similar look, as reported by the Daily Mail.

When asked what he likes wearing whilst feeling his best, here's what Hamilton had to say in an interview with Petronas Motorsports:

"I like casual stuff so I love wearing sweats and travel gear, but if I'm going to an event, then a suit."

Hamilton uses fashion to express himself outside of racing, and has created an identity for himself as an advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and BLM human rights.

Lewis Hamilton's advocacy and influence as world champion

Hamilton is currently the only black F1 driver and has used his influence as a seven-time champion to promote social causes that he has rooted beliefs in, especially with his fashion choices.

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton

#BlackLivesMatter As we continue through the year I can definitely feel the slowing in momentum of BLM. I won’t stop trying to push for change. Awareness is where that starts so you’ll see me there each weekend representing. As we continue through the year I can definitely feel the slowing in momentum of BLM. I won’t stop trying to push for change. Awareness is where that starts so you’ll see me there each weekend representing. #BlackLivesMatter https://t.co/8svbrHoGqI

In an interview with Wired, Hamilton spoke about his involvement in the BLM movement:

"When I saw what happened to George (Floyd), it brought out all the emotions and experiences from my childhood. I thought, ‘It’s finally happened. Now I can’t take it anymore.'"

Similarly, Hamilton's Pride helmet at the Saudi Arabian Grand Pix was a symbol of his support for the LGBTQ+ community.

Describing the helmet and its purpose, Hamilton told ESPN:

"On the back it says 'We Stand Together' and 'Love is Love' and it's important for me to represent that (LGBTQ+) community here as I know there are several situations which aren't perfect and need to be highlighted."

