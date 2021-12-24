"My original design" - Lewis Hamilton on his F1 race helmet, reveals if he'll bring back iconic yellow colorway

Lewis Hamilton has revealed that most of his race helmets are designed by him. The Briton also spoke about his plans on bringing back his iconic yellow helmet.

In a social media video posted by Petronas Motorsport, Hamilton can be seen answering rapid-fire questions. One of the questions asked was about his race helmet and the design process that goes into it.

Hamilton, who is no stranger to the world of design and collaboration, said:

“The base of it is my original design and color is my idea.”

When asked about an encore for the fabled yellow helmet he used to sport in the past, the Mercedes driver simply said 'no'.

Hamilton initially wore a yellow helmet as a child so his father, Anthony Hamilton, could spot him from afar during races.

The yellow helmet has also been linked to his admiration for Brazilian F1 legend Ayrton Senna. As a child, Hamilton watched Senna win 41 races and three drivers' world championships with the same yellow helmet.

Lewis Hamilton used a yellow helmet throughout his junior career and in his initial years in F1. Over the years, however, he has opted for more variety and color.

Hamilton wore a red helmet at the 2019 Monaco Grand Prix in honor of the late Niki Lauda, shortly after the Austrian's demise. Apart from being a legendary F1 driver, Lauda was also the non-executive chairman of the Mercedes team at the time of his passing.

More recently, Hamilton has shown his support for social rights causes through his helmet designs, particularly for the Black Lives Matter movement and the LGBTQ+ movement as well.

Lewis Hamilton shares favorite memory with father from his first championship

Lewis Hamilton also spoke about his favorite memory, involving his father Anthony Hamilton, from his maiden championship.

Hamilton was speaking in an interview with Esquire Middle East and IWC Schaffhausen. He spoke about the time when he was a 10-year-old racer in the world of karting, going up against the rest of the world with only his father by his side. He said:

“My favorite memory, I think I would probably say it was the day I won my first championship when I was 10. And it was just me and my dad that weekend, just me and him. We were racing against another guy, well, he had a lot of money. He was in the best team and he had a brand new go-kart and he had new engines. He hired this special mechanic that they were playing something crazy, like £5,000 a day or something at the time, in the early '90s.”

Lewis Hamilton did end up beating his rival and returned home with his father while singing the Queen number 'We Are The Champions'. While he has won countless more trophies and accolades of higher magnitude, that one remains special for multiple reasons for the Briton.

