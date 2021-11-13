“My greatest inspiration” - Lewis Hamilton pays tribute to Ayrton Senna ahead of Brazil Grand Prix

Lewis Hamilton is paying tribute to Ayrton Senna during the Brazil Grand Prix weekend with a racing helmet inspired by the late world champion. The Briton stated in his Instagram post that he is not only a fan of the three-time world champion’s driving skills, but also inspired by his personality.

“My greatest inspiration. It was the way he raced, his passion for life and for the sport. But more than anything, it was the way he faced alone a system that wasn’t always kind to him. May Ayrton Senna’s legacy live on forever, especially vibrant this weekend.”

Senna is a Brazilian legend, and a sea of tributes paid to the late world champion at every Brazil Grand Prix. He even has a grandstand named after him as well as a series of S-bends - the Senna esses. The carnival atmosphere at Interlagos always includes plenty of Senna tributes in the grandstands.

Lewis Hamilton’s team Mercedes unveiled their champion's new lid prior to the Brazilian race weekend. His helmet features the Brazilian tricolor running through the middle of its purple-colored livery. The design on the side features three yellow-colored stripes interspersed with his stars denoting his championships, as opposed to the silver ones in his regular helmet design.

Something that the seven-time world champion has in common with the late triple world champion is that both men have raced for McLaren. Lewis Hamilton claimed his maiden title with the team in 2008 while Senna won it in 1988, 1990 and 1991.

Lewis Hamilton has paid tribute to his childhood hero several times in the past, often reiterating how the Brazilian inspired him not just by his racecraft but also off-track as an individual.

