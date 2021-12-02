Watch: Lewis Hamilton's iconic Tommy Hilfiger promo with supermodel Gigi Hadid

Lewis Hamilton and Gigi Hadid appeared in a hilarious promo video for fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger in 2018. The duo featured in an ad for the brand, driving around in a Mercedes sports car around a race track. Hamilton was signed as a brand ambassador for Tommy Hilfiger, along with supermodel Gigi Hadid, both of whom have their own collections for the brand.

The Briton, who at that time, had only four world championship wins, was picked up by the supermodel at the beginning of the clip. Hadid proved her driving prowess by taking the world champion on a hot lap while raising Hamilton's eyebrows throughout the lap.

At one point, the then 22-year old supermodel sharply turned the car in on a left-hander, leading Hamilton to give her a small piece of driving advice.

Though Gigi Hadid proved herself around the track, she was totally unready for what followed next. The current championship contender took her around the same track, doing so with a lot more speed. The model was seen screaming in joy and fear as the Briton swept through a series of right and left-handers without batting an eye.

Lewis Hamilton and Gigi Hadid both have their own collection in collaboration with Tommy Hilfiger. The former has made multiple appearances at fashion weeks around the world.

Watch the video below:

Lewis Hamilton seemingly has upper hand at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

With consecutive stellar performances at the Brazilian and Qatar GrandsPrixs, Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes seem to have the momentum going into the inaugural Saudi Arabian Grand Prix at the Jeddah Corniche Circuit.

The driver took a new ICE at the Brazilian Grand Prix, which saw him fly through the field, even after starting at tenth on the grid.

The new track features 27 medium to high speed turns, three DRS zones and an average speed of more than 250 kmph. It could be a challenge for the British driver as he looks for a record-breaking eighth championship win.

With conditions on track being completely unknown thus far, teams will be looking forward to the practice sessions to run a variety of simulations. Some could favour race pace, while others go for qualifying pace.

The designer of the new track, Carsten Tilke, revealed to talkSport that the track could favour both Mercedes and Red Bull Racing. But Hamilton and Mercedes may have the upper hand due to the new engine being used in the Briton's car. Tilke said:

"I think it's impossible (to predict who will come out on top). We don't know; we will see who will manage to cope with the new track. It will be challenging for them. Mercedes are taking the strong engine again which they had in Brazil, and if it's still this engine with so much power, I think it will be difficult for everyone else."

With only eight points separating them, Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen are all ready to battle it out in the Saudi Arabian backdrop. Catch the action live this weekend as the 2021 F1 season draws to a nail-biting finish.

