A look at Lewis Hamilton's best fashion choices for the 2021 F1 season

British driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes is known for his many accomplishments on the track. The seven-time world champion is also admired by fans across the world for his bold fashion choices.

Here are some of his most interesting, trendy and eye-catching outfits during the ongoing 2021 F1 season:

Turkish Grand Prix

Hamilton showed up at the Turkish Grand Prix in a blue kilt and Burberry jacket with matching trousers, hoping to inspire others to embrace who they are and who they wish to be. The 36-year-old Briton has always stood up for causes he believes in and continues to do so through his clothes.

Italian Grand Prix

The high-fashion outfit at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza is not the most adventurous we have seen Hamilton sport, but it definitely counts as one of his most debonair looks from the 2021 season.

Mexican Grand Prix

This riot of colors from the floral jumper sported by Hamilton at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez represents the vibrant Mexican culture as they headed to the Mexican Grand Prix during the festivities of Día de los Muertos (Day of the dead).

US Grand Prix

The Mercedes driver showed up at the US Grand Prix in sunny Austin in clothing that may not be considered comfortable in the scorching heat, but it definitely demonstrated his absolute commitment to fashion.

A bright yellow Tommy Hilfiger jacket, paired with bold red-framed sunglasses, undoubtedly made for one of Hamilton's most eye-catching looks this season.

The striking fluorescent green monochrome look was another statement outfit worn by the seven-time world champion that caught the attention of fans all over.

Dutch Grand Prix

A second monochrome look that caught our attention was from the Circuit Zandvoort at the Dutch Grand Prix, the different shades of orange representing the national color of the Netherlands.

Once again, an outfit that may be considered rather subtle by Hamilton's standards, this fresh pastel look just offered a unique addition to the repertoire of apparel that Hamilton sported.

"What fashion has given me is platform to be able to express myself" - Lewis Hamilton

With their helmets and team jumpsuits, F1 drivers do not get much opportunity to share their personality with their fans. Hamilton uses fashion to express who he is and what he stands for.

This is what Hamilton had to say in a 2020 Q&A for Tommy Hilfiger:

"Racing for such a long time, you're in a jumpsuit, a racesuit and you've got the helmet on - it's very difficult for people to relate, it's very difficult to you know... to see your unique style, your individuality. And the great thing with what fashion has given me is platform to be able to express myself."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Hamilton has a partnership with fashion brand Tommy Hilfiger.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan