Qatar Grand Prix: Top social media reactions to Lewis Hamilton's dominant win

Mercedes driver and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. His astonishing drive, which featured a terrific start and a blazing finish, created quite a buzz on social media.
Despite a disappointing race for Valtteri Bottas, he was happy to see his teammate win the race.
With two races to go in the 2021 F1 season and only eight points separating the two title contenders, Hamilton and Max Verstappen, social media is flooded with predictions and possibilities regarding the final outcome.
Lewis Hamilton's LGBTQ+ helmet garners appreciation
Hamilton received praise and appreciation for his impactful representation of and support for the LGBTQ+ community through his helmet in Qatar. His support for the community on this global platform is a compelling statement.
Hamilton said at the post-qualifying press conference:
I will be using the same helmet through probably the last two races after this [Qatar Grand Prix]...umm or at least next week also."
His helmet displays the Progress Pride Flag, which includes black and brown stripes to honor queer communities of color, as well as light blue and pink colors to honor the transgender community. The back of the helmet reads “We Stand Together.”
"Equal rights is a serious issue. You know, love is love. It's important for me to represent that community and I think here, as I know, there are several situations that aren't perfect and need to be highlighted. As these sports go to these places, they’re duty-bound to raise awareness for these issues," Hamilton added.
The 21st and penultimate round will be held in Saudi Arabia between December 3 and 5 and the concluding round in Abu Dhabi from December 10 to 12.
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Verstappen of Red Bull leads the driver standings with 351.5 points, followed closely by Hamilton (343.5 points).