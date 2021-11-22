×
Qatar Grand Prix: Top social media reactions to Lewis Hamilton's dominant win

Lewis Hamilton at the Qatar Grand Prix
Khushi Chandani
CONTRIBUTOR
Modified Nov 22, 2021 06:54 PM IST
News

Mercedes driver and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. His astonishing drive, which featured a terrific start and a blazing finish, created quite a buzz on social media.

Hugely enjoyable race. @LewisHamilton dominant, unstoppable, just magnificent. An outstanding drive of damage limitation from @Max33Verstappen. And what a race and what a weekend from @alo_oficial. Sensational.
102nd career win. Incredible 🏆Will @LewisHamilton take the #F1 Championship title? 🤔 https://t.co/2wf8qWlVCh
First #F1 #QatarGP 🇶🇦 with @LewisHamilton 1st, @Max33Verstappen 2nd & @alo_oficial 3rd on the podium. A thrilling end of Championship - Drivers & Constructors. Looking forward to the next Grand Prix in Jeddah. https://t.co/gUaVwi30lz
Congratulations @LewisHamilton and @MercedesAMGF1 on winning the inaugural #QatarGP. What an amazing race we had tonight. 🙌💙 twitter.com/MercedesAMGF1/…
102 wins 102 poles this is about lewis hamilton being the best ever https://t.co/WLtxzW0lNa
lewis hamilton dominating this race weekend with an old engine, simply too good for this game.https://t.co/8mR4siJ37m

Despite a disappointing race for Valtteri Bottas, he was happy to see his teammate win the race.

DNF in Qatar 🇶🇦Unlucky day for me, but good to see @LewisHamilton win the race. Let’s keep pushing @MercedesAMGF1 !#VB77 #F1 #QatarGP https://t.co/IqzTylVaP2

With two races to go in the 2021 F1 season and only eight points separating the two title contenders, Hamilton and Max Verstappen, social media is flooded with predictions and possibilities regarding the final outcome.

Lewis Hamilton's LGBTQ+ helmet garners appreciation

Hamilton received praise and appreciation for his impactful representation of and support for the LGBTQ+ community through his helmet in Qatar. His support for the community on this global platform is a compelling statement.

WELL DONE LEWIS! 🤩🍾👏🏽Your win got me emotional today, but seeing the allyship & pride colours on your helmet means so much to me and the LGBTQ+ community around the world. Thank you… gay rights are human rights! 🌎💫🌈❤️ xx @LewisHamilton @F1 https://t.co/hDpRPTKvqR
Lewis Hamilton will keep wearing his LGBT+ Pride flag helmet in Saudi Arabia and the UAE pinknews.co.uk/2021/11/21/lew…
In a racing world that’s long been resistant to social change, it’s still underappreciated how Lewis Hamilton — and Bubba Wallace over the last 18 months — is willing to use his platform to push for social justice and highlight inequalityIt’s much easier & safer to stay silent

Hamilton said at the post-qualifying press conference:

I will be using the same helmet through probably the last two races after this [Qatar Grand Prix]...umm or at least next week also."

His helmet displays the Progress Pride Flag, which includes black and brown stripes to honor queer communities of color, as well as light blue and pink colors to honor the transgender community. The back of the helmet reads “We Stand Together.”

"Equal rights is a serious issue. You know, love is love. It's important for me to represent that community and I think here, as I know, there are several situations that aren't perfect and need to be highlighted. As these sports go to these places, they’re duty-bound to raise awareness for these issues," Hamilton added.

The 21st and penultimate round will be held in Saudi Arabia between December 3 and 5 and the concluding round in Abu Dhabi from December 10 to 12.

Verstappen of Red Bull leads the driver standings with 351.5 points, followed closely by Hamilton (343.5 points).

Edited by Sanjay Rajan
