Qatar Grand Prix: Top social media reactions to Lewis Hamilton's dominant win

Mercedes driver and seven-time F1 world champion Lewis Hamilton dominated the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday. His astonishing drive, which featured a terrific start and a blazing finish, created quite a buzz on social media.

ً @dearlews 102 wins 102 poles this is about lewis hamilton being the best ever 102 wins 102 poles this is about lewis hamilton being the best ever https://t.co/WLtxzW0lNa

iesh🍒 @brocedes lewis hamilton dominating this race weekend with an old engine, simply too good for this game.

lewis hamilton dominating this race weekend with an old engine, simply too good for this game.https://t.co/8mR4siJ37m

Despite a disappointing race for Valtteri Bottas, he was happy to see his teammate win the race.

With two races to go in the 2021 F1 season and only eight points separating the two title contenders, Hamilton and Max Verstappen, social media is flooded with predictions and possibilities regarding the final outcome.

Lewis Hamilton's LGBTQ+ helmet garners appreciation

Hamilton received praise and appreciation for his impactful representation of and support for the LGBTQ+ community through his helmet in Qatar. His support for the community on this global platform is a compelling statement.

Your win got me emotional today, but seeing the allyship & pride colours on your helmet means so much to me and the LGBTQ+ community around the world. Thank you… gay rights are human rights! 🌎💫🌈❤️ xx @F1 WELL DONE LEWIS! 🤩🍾👏🏽Your win got me emotional today, but seeing the allyship & pride colours on your helmet means so much to me and the LGBTQ+ community around the world. Thank you… gay rights are human rights! 🌎💫🌈❤️ xx @LewisHamilton WELL DONE LEWIS! 🤩🍾👏🏽Your win got me emotional today, but seeing the allyship & pride colours on your helmet means so much to me and the LGBTQ+ community around the world. Thank you… gay rights are human rights! 🌎💫🌈❤️ xx @LewisHamilton @F1 https://t.co/hDpRPTKvqR

PinkNews @PinkNews Lewis Hamilton will keep wearing his LGBT+ Pride flag helmet in Saudi Arabia and the UAE pinknews.co.uk/2021/11/21/lew… Lewis Hamilton will keep wearing his LGBT+ Pride flag helmet in Saudi Arabia and the UAE pinknews.co.uk/2021/11/21/lew…

Nick Bromberg @NickBromberg In a racing world that’s long been resistant to social change, it’s still underappreciated how Lewis Hamilton — and Bubba Wallace over the last 18 months — is willing to use his platform to push for social justice and highlight inequality



It’s much easier & safer to stay silent In a racing world that’s long been resistant to social change, it’s still underappreciated how Lewis Hamilton — and Bubba Wallace over the last 18 months — is willing to use his platform to push for social justice and highlight inequalityIt’s much easier & safer to stay silent

Hamilton said at the post-qualifying press conference:

I will be using the same helmet through probably the last two races after this [Qatar Grand Prix]...umm or at least next week also."

His helmet displays the Progress Pride Flag, which includes black and brown stripes to honor queer communities of color, as well as light blue and pink colors to honor the transgender community. The back of the helmet reads “We Stand Together.”

"Equal rights is a serious issue. You know, love is love. It's important for me to represent that community and I think here, as I know, there are several situations that aren't perfect and need to be highlighted. As these sports go to these places, they’re duty-bound to raise awareness for these issues," Hamilton added.

The 21st and penultimate round will be held in Saudi Arabia between December 3 and 5 and the concluding round in Abu Dhabi from December 10 to 12.

Verstappen of Red Bull leads the driver standings with 351.5 points, followed closely by Hamilton (343.5 points).

