George Russell demands consistency in track limits rule

Recently appointed director of the Grand Prix Drivers' Association (GPDA), George Russell, has spoken about the importance of consistency in enforcing track limits.

Track limits were a major talking point after the Bahrain Grand Prix. With each session having a different interpretation attached to it, there seemed to be no consistency in the track limit rule. George Russell is keen on addressing this issue:

“I understand it both ways, to be honest. We initially said ‘let’s not bother about it and let drivers do as they wish’. I think some guys on Friday were taking that to another extreme which looked a bit silly on television. But in my opinion it was fine – if that’s the limit, that is the limit."

George Russell wants track limits to have physical indicators

George Russell suggests physical boundaries at each track. Formula 1 circuits already employ white lines, indicating the track limit. However, certain corners and sections of the track are often exploited by drivers for lap time. The FIA usually enforces track limits based on their interpretation, instead of following the physical white lines on the circuit.

Explaining his suggestion, Russell said:

“I think we need to just drive to the what is the natural limit of the circuit. If the natural limit is outside of track limits then we need to sort the edge of the track."

In the dying stages of the Bahrain Grand Prix, Max Verstappen attempted an overtaking maneuver on the British driver. The Dutchman successfully passed Hamilton. However, the move was deemed to have been completed outside the track. The FIA's race control intervened and Verstappen was asked to give the position back to Hamilton.

When asked about the incident which sparked the track limit controversy, Russell backed Lewis Hamilton and agreed with the FIA's decision:

“It’s my understanding track limits was being enforced during qualifying but it wasn’t being looked at in the race unless you took a clear advantage in a race incident. That was made clear that if you were to go over."

The incident left a sour taste with Formula 1 fans. Discussions over track limit rules overshadowed the nail-biting season-opener. The newly appointed Director of the GPDA's suggestions must be taken seriously. Russell's call for consistency while enforcing rules should be followed.

Russell has said he is proud to be the voice of Formula 1 drivers. The young Williams driver will hope to make many more positive changes to the sport.