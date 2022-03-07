Lewis Hamilton in awe of Zendaya; expresses interest in landing Euphoria role

Seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton was recently seen at Paris Fashion Week's Valentino show alongside Hollywood sensation Zendaya. The seven-time world champion posted an image of the two together on his social media profiles.

In the post, Hamilton made a massive revelation regarding his interest in being cast as a teacher in the award-winning drama series Euphoria. The 25-year-old has been celebrated for her outstanding performance as the lead actress on the show, with the Briton being the latest addition to her ever-growing fan club.

In his Instagram post, the Mercedes driver wrote:

“Thanks for having me @MaisonValentino and sitting me next to Z, asked her if I could be on season 3, those Euphoria kids need a teacher fr [for real]”

In the post, Hamilton reported asking the actress if he could be part of the third season of the popular series. Hamilton has previously also expressed an interest in a potential acting career and has also been rumored to be part of a Hollywood movie about F1 with Brad Pitt.

Lewis Hamilton reveals interest in pursuing an acting career post-F1 retirement

Lewis Hamilton has always seemed to have several interests outside of F1, especially when it comes to the fashion world as seen in his bold fashion choices as well as brand endorsements and campaigns. Last year, he also spoke about the possibility of pursuing a career in acting after he decides to retire from F1.

As reported by the Daily Star, Hamilton expressed his interest in acting, saying:

“I would love to act one day. But I am very conscientious. I like to learn step by step. I had opportunities and I know that I need time to prepare myself. Because I want to be the best. In everything I do I want to be. To do the best I can.”

PlanetF1 @Planet_F1



planetf1.com/news/lewis-ham… #F1 Lewis Hamilton is reported to be involved in discussions regarding a new Hollywood movie about Formula 1. Lewis Hamilton is reported to be involved in discussions regarding a new Hollywood movie about Formula 1.planetf1.com/news/lewis-ham… #F1 https://t.co/cf6yHfn84p

He further said:

“If I’m going to make a movie, I’ll go to class, study, and make sure I express my emotions as I should. Right now I don’t have time [to act], so I suppose it will be something I do when I retire.”

Hamilton has proven himself to be the best on the F1 grid. He now hopes to do the same in everything else he pursues. Whether or not we see him on the big screen one day, only time will tell.

