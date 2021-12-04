Lewis Hamilton reportedly involved in Hollywood movie about F1 with Brad Pitt

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, Lewis Hamilton is likely to be involved in a racing movie along with Hollywood superstar Brad Pitt and American filmmaker Joseph Kosinski. The title of the project and clear details have not been revealed yet, but the anticipation is already rising rapidly.

With Ehren Kruger as the screenwriter, the project, which is said to be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is flooded with offers from production and distribution companies such as Paramount Pictures, MGM, Sony Pictures Studios and Universal Studios, according to the report. Internet streaming companies, including Disney, Netflix, Amazon and Apple, have also entered a massive bidding war for the much-awaited project.

Kosinski has directed Top Gun: Maverick, the upcoming sequel to the 1986 Tom Cruise blockbuster Top Gun, which was also the highest-grossing film of the year. Kruger and Bruckheimer worked on the 2022 film as well.

The Hollywood industry has always been enthusiastic about fast cars and the adrenaline rush that comes with them, giving audiences an exhilerating, action-filled experience. Ford vs Ferrari received global success and two Academy awards, a testament to the reception of racing films.

"I was trying to get in Top Gun" - Lewis Hamilton

Hamilton fans know that the Briton is a huge fan of Top Gun, but what you may not know is that the seven-time F1 world champion was offered an acting role in the sequel of the movie in 2019.

As reported by Express.co.uk, here's what Hamilton said in an interview with ESPN regarding the opportunity of his dreams:

"I was trying to get in Top Gun because I'm a massive fan of Top Gun, but I didn't have time to do any filming."

Lewis Hamilton @LewisHamilton The original Top Gun @TomCruise gracing our presence at this past British GP — what an honor it was to be able to share my passion with someone who’s inspired me by his work ethic and humble attitude 🙌🏾Top Guns Only 🙌🏾 The original Top Gun @TomCruise gracing our presence at this past British GP — what an honor it was to be able to share my passion with someone who’s inspired me by his work ethic and humble attitude 🙌🏾Top Guns Only 🙌🏾 https://t.co/9NqZnhOfs5

Also Read Article Continues below

Although his tight schedule did not allow him to be part of the film, we hope to see the 32-year-old hit the big screen soon.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan