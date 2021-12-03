Lewis Hamilton claims the 2021 F1 championship win over Max Verstappen would be his most significant yet

Mercedes driver and seven-time F1 World Drivers Championship (WDC) winner Lewis Hamilton has dominated the sport in recent years. Going by the statistics, he has broken several records set by F1 legend Michael Schumacher. With some unbelievable drives over the past year, Hamilton reflected on the significance of winning the 2021 championship over his Dutch rival Max Verstappen.

Here's what Hamilton had to say when asked if this would be his most significant victory in F1 so far:

"I mean it would be, yeah for sure."

Lewis Hamilton described his battle with Max Verstappen as "the toughest battle the sport has seen in a long, long time." The 2021 F1 season is shaping up to be one of the most intense in the history of the sport, and Hamilton is certainly feeling the pressure.

The latest technical limitations this season have allowed for a close fight for the title, unlike in the past few years. With 15 podiums for Lewis Hamilton and 16 for Max Verstappen this season, the race is still on for the WDC.

In 2016, Hamilton was pipped to the championship by his teammate Nico Rosberg by only five points, but he has been second to none every season since then.

Lewis Hamilton vs Max Verstappen: rivalry in the new generation of F1

The rivalry between Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen has repeatedly been compared to the infamous and arguably number one rivalry in the history of Formula 1: that between Alain Prost and Ayrton Senna.

With high-profile crashes such as those at Silverstone and Monza earlier this year and the number of times the WDC lead has changed hands between Hamilton and Verstappen this season, the calls comparing the two rivalries have only grown louder.

Going into the final two races of the season, Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton are separated by only eight points, with Verstappen leading the championship. As reported on formula1.com, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff expects a showdown comparable to those of the Senna-Prost rivalries.

Regardless of whether or not we get to witness a similar battle on track between Hamilton and Verstappen, there is no doubt that the fight for the title this season will give us a head-on spectacle till the very end with a glorious finale expected at the Yas Marina Circuit in Abu Dhabi.

