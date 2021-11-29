Watch: When Lewis Hamilton took Sir Frank Williams on a lap around Silverstone

Lewis Hamilton and the rest of the F1 community are mourning the death of Williams Racing founder Sir Frank Williams, who passed away on November 28, 2021. As we look back on the legendary team owner's career, one of the moments that stood out was when he was taken for a drive around Silverstone with Hamilton behind the wheel.

The current Mercedes driver took the former team principal out for two memorable laps around the circuit where Williams Racing won its very first race, at the 1979 British Grand Prix.

Flashback to when Lewis Hamilton took Sir Frank Williams on a Hot Lap around his beloved Silverstone A poignant memory Flashback to when Lewis Hamilton took Sir Frank Williams on a Hot Lap around his beloved Silverstone https://t.co/tAChZOnHyN

"You will be missed, Frank" - Lewis Hamilton

British driver Lewis Hamilton took to Instagram to bid goodbye to Sir Frank Williams, who helmed his team for 33 years — the longest term in the history of F1 — before handing over the reins to daughter Claire.

In his post, Lewis Hamilton said:

"I have utmost respect and love for this man, and his legacy will live on forever. You will be missed Frank, but I will see you on the other side."

Williams Racing have fallen on hard times in recent years, with their most recent victory coming in 2012. But while we haven't seen Williams cars out front too often lately, one cannot deny that Sir Frank Williams revolutionized F1.

After many unsuccessful attempts at running his own team, dating back to 1969 with the late Piers Courage, Williams finally made it click in 1979. Since then, F1 legends such as Nelson Piquet, Nigel Mansell and Alain Prost have driven for him and won championships.

Sir Williams passed away peacefully at the age of 79. He built Williams Racing into a formidable operation, with over a hundred wins, nine constructors' championships and seven drivers' championships through the eighties and nineties.

