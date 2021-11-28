Where does Williams rank among F1's greatest teams?

Frank Williams, one of F1's greatest visionaries, passed away earlier today at the age of 79. He was a pillar of strength in the paddock and someone who made his name by never giving up on his dream of fielding a successful championship-winning team.

The team he founded, Williams Racing, has fallen on hard times over the past few years. and modern F1 might not be aware of just how phenomenally successful the team was during its heyday. It's one of the most successful teams in the history of the sport and parallels the likes of McLaren and Ferrari in terms of accolades.

In this article, we take a look at where Williams stands in the record books compared to some of the most successful teams in the history of the sport.

Where Williams ranks amongst F1's most iconic teams

#1 Second most constructors' titles

The last time Williams won a race

Williams was synonymous with success. The team often dominated for multiple seasons in a row and was a pioneer on numerous occasions. Despite not tasting a championship triumph for over two decades, Williams still holds firm as the second-most successful team ever in terms of constructors' titles.

It's a statistic where they are only beaten by Ferrari, who have 16 titles compared to Williams' nine.

#2 Fourth highest number of race wins

Williams dominated the sport in the eighties and nineties, and it was the team that the great Ayrton Senna wanted to join when he left McLaren at the end of 1993. This was not only because of their success at the time, but their legacy of producing cars capable of fighting for the title.

Williams, despite presently enduring a barren run which dates back to the 2012 Spanish Grand Prix, still finds itself fourth on the list of most race wins in F1, with 114 victories.

#3 Fourth most pole positions

The last time a Williams driver secured pole position was at the 2014 Austrian Grand Prix, when Felipe Massa beat both Mercedes drivers and his teammate Valtteri Bottas. It's been seven years since a Williams driver sat on pole, but George Russell came pretty close to pulling it off at Spa Francorchamps earlier this season.

Despite this, Williams remains fourth on the list of most pole positions won, with 128, behind Ferrari, McLaren and Mercedes.

#4 Third most podiums

George Russell secured Williams' latest podium this season at Spa after a sensational qualifying session in wet conditions.

However, Williams has struggled for a while and even though it did put together a revival of sorts in 2014, with multiple podiums and pole position, the team has struggled to return to the rarefied air it once used to be a part of. Despite that, with as many as 313 podium finishes to its name, Williams is only bested by Ferrari and McLaren in terms of podium finishes.

