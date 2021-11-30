Max Verstappen could face 5-place grid drop as Honda reportedly pushing to install a fresh engine

Honda are reportedly planning to install a fresh engine in championship leader Max Verstappen's Red Bull ahead of the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix, even though it could cost him five grid spots.

Mathematically, the Dutchman is the only driver on the grid who could possibly win the title at the upcoming race in Jeddah. As such, it's understandable that the team would be okay with a five-place grid penalty if it meant a new engine unit which could give Verstappen an edge in the two remaining races.

It would be the fifth internal combustion engine for Car 33, equalling Lewis Hamilton, who took ICE number 5 at the Brazilian Grand Prix.

How a grid penalty in Jeddah could impact Max Verstappen

A new, upgraded engine would mean increased pace for Max Verstappen at the Saudi Arabia Grand Prix and possibly the season finale in Abu Dhabi as well. However, the five-place grid penalty could have greater repercussions.

Considering there are merely two races to go in the 2021 F1 season, various midfield teams involved in close battles with one another are likely to give it their all to fight for a better finish in the constructors' standings. It would make starting from the mid-pack even more dicier than usual.

Max Verstappen leads the 2021 F1 drivers' championship by eight points over seven-time WDC (World Drivers' Champion) Lewis Hamilton. With the Briton finally facing a real challenge from the Dutchman this season, their title fight has made the 2021 season one of the most intense in recent years.

With two races to go, it comes as no surprise that both Red Bull and Mercedes are set to give it their all and do whatever it takes to take the title.

McLaren and Ferrari are in a battle for third in the constructors' standings, with the latter leading by 39.5 points while 25 points separate Alpine F1 and Alpha Tauri in the fight for fifth place.

With so many teams and drivers up and down the order pushing for every point during the upcoming race, it is likely that overtaking them will prove more challenging than usual. Hence, a grid penalty at a time like this may pose a significant threat to Max Verstappen's chances of claiming his first championship.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee