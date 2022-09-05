Apple Watch Pro leaks hint at the smartwatch finally getting extra button

There has been speculation for a long time about what the Apple Watch Pro could look like when it eventually gets released. Since its announcement, fans have eagerly awaited a single glimpse. A recent set of reveals have now showcased what looks like CAD images of the product.

Released by 91mobiles, the CAD images give a glimpse into what is coming from Apple for their premium smartwatch segment. The tech giant has invested heavily in the space to grow its market dominance, with a demand for smartwatches going up recently.

They already have a dedicated list of products with both premium and budget options to meet the needs of different consumers.

Apple has been a pioneer in the tech space since its first product. Over the years, it has grown from the space of computers to dominate the markets for mobiles and peripherals.

Their venture into the smartwatch segment is relatively new, compared to other products. However, they have meant business from the very start, and the rumored designs of the Apple Watch Pro are sure to create a strong impression.

Fresh CAD images of the Apple Watch Pro show an emphasis on functionality

The Apple Watch Pro will cater to the premium market, and there has been speculation about its features for some time. Expectations are along the line that Apple will be including more functionality, which will allow for easier access to their device.

If the CAD images are anything to go by, there will be a large manual button on the left side of the device. It is unclear what kind of uses can be fulfilled with this button, and alternatively, it could also be a multi-functional rotator. Whatever the case may be, there is no denying that the Apple Watch Pro will come with a new functional button.

Below the button lies three small holes which could be the presence of a speaker system. This could be an exciting development as it would allow the device to be used for seamless communication from the watch itself. However, things can often differ from their physical appearances in CAD images, so readers should wait for an official confirmation.

Another interesting revelation is the upcoming product's flat-top design, which is quite different from the existing range. The CAD design is contrastingly different from what's present on the current Apple Series 7 smartwatches, which could perhaps give a more premium feel.

With an Apple reveal coming up soon, fans will be excited to see what kind of services the premium smartwatch will eventually offer.

