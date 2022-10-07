This year's MacBook Air M2 is on the list of Apple products that are likely to receive heavy discounts in the upcoming Halloween sale. The Halloween sale usually begins in the second or third week of October and runs until the end of the month. It generally offers heavy discounts on household items, fashion accessories, apparel, and even electronics. Much like Black Friday, several electronic goodies like laptops, smartphones, gaming consoles, and accessories will be available for purchase at a significant discount.

iPhones, iPads, MacBooks, and almost every Apple product is included in most Halloween sales. Amongst the other MacBooks, the latest MacBook Air with the M2 chip will be available at a discount. Here is a brief description of the latest MacBook Air and its expected price in the upcoming sale.

MacBook Air M2 expected discounts during Halloween sale

Expected offer prices

Given below are the expected prices for different variants of 2022's MacBook Air with the M2 chip during the Halloween sale:

Air M2 with 8-core GPU and 256GB SSD: $999 instead of $1199

Air M2 with 10-core GPU and 512GB SSD: $1299 instead of $1499

At checkout, buyers can increase the Unified Memory by up to 24GB and SSD storage by up to 2TB by paying extra. They can either opt for the 30W USB-C power adapter, the 35W dual USB-C port compact power adapter, or the 67W fast USB-C power adapter. As usual, there will be a fair number of EMI offers to choose from.

MacBook Air M2's special features

The MacBook Air M2 was released this year on July 15, kicking off the era of the second generation Apple M series Bionic desktop chips. The laptop is available in two variants, one with an 8-core GPU and the other with a 10-core GPU. According to Apple, its latest chip offers 1.4x and 1.5x faster video editing times in comparison to the previous-gen MacBook Air M1 and MacBook Air with dual‑core Intel Core i5 processors, respectively.

With this high-performance media engine on the M2 chip, users can watch, edit, and even stream up to 8K ProRes videos. In addition to the new chip, Apple also made other significant changes to the MacBook Air M2. This is the first MacBook to come with a notch display instead of the usual large bezels. The four-speaker sound system with Spatial Audio and Dolby Atmos is currently one of the best audio systems available on any laptop in the market. Replacing the old 720p FaceTime cam, the new MacBook Air M2 has a brand new 1080p full HD FaceTime cam for even clearer visuals.

Apple MacBook Air M2 full specs

13.6-inch (34.46 cm) Liquid Retina display with TrueTone

8-core CPU

Up to 10-core GPU

Up to 24GB memory

Up to 2TB storage

Up to 18 hours battery life

1080p FaceTime HD camera

MagSafe 3 charging port

Two Thunderbolt / USB 4 ports

Magic Keyboard with Touch ID

Force Touch trackpad

Listed above are the detailed specs, special features, and the expected prices for MacBook AIr with the M2 chip in the upcoming Halloween sale. Now, it's only a matter of a few weeks, so buyers should be prepared before the rush for the Halloween sale begins.

