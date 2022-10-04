Apple SIM for iPads has lost the ability to activate cellular data

The Apple SIM was introduced in 2014 with the iPad Air 2, allowing users to choose from a variety of short-term cellular plans offered by select carriers in the US and UK on their iPads. It was introduced so that Apple could release two models of every iPad, one that has cellular support, and the other without.

With the introduction of the Apple SIM, there has been no need to purchase physical SIMs for iPads, and a feature was added to make it configurable with different operator profiles.

However, two days ago, on October 1, Apple removed cellular data support for both Apple SIM and embedded Apple SIM, and recommended users contact their carriers to find out how to activate cellular data plans on their iPad.

Users with Apple SIM iPads will have to sign up for a new cellular data plan

MacRumors.com @MacRumors Apple SIM No Longer Available for Activating New Cellular Data Plans on iPads macrumors.com/2022/10/02/app… by @rsgnl Apple SIM No Longer Available for Activating New Cellular Data Plans on iPads macrumors.com/2022/10/02/app… by @rsgnl https://t.co/8bVWA8NJlw

In 2014, the SIM was introduced as a physical nano-SIM that could be placed in the phone's tray but was later embedded into the hardware, although the card tray was still present.

Apple sneakily updated its support page and added a post announcing that cellular data plans will not work on iPads without a physical SIM or an eSIM. Users were not given any prior warning and the announcement was made on the same day as the discontinuation.

Cellular data on the Apple SIM has worked on iPads since 2014 with the following models:

iPad 9.7" 5th - 6th Gen (WiFi/Cellular)

iPad 10.2" 7th - 8th Gen (WiFi/Cellular, US/CA/Global)

iPad Mini 3 (WiFi/Cellular)

iPad Mini 4 (WiFi/Cellular)

iPad Mini 5th Gen (WiFi/Cell, US/CA/Global)

iPad Air 2 (WiFi+Cellular)

iPad Air 3rd - 4th Gen (WiFi/Cell, US/CA/Global)

iPad Pro 12.9" (WiFi/Cellular)

iPad Pro 9.7" (WiFi/Cellular)

iPad Pro 10.5" (WiFi/Cellular)

iPad Pro 11" 1st - 2nd Gen (WiFi/Cell, US/CA/Global)

iPad Pro 12.9" 2nd - 4th Gen ( (WiFi/Cell, US/CA/Global)

To activate cellular data on the above iPad models, a physical SIM will be needed, although iPad models that support eSIM will not need a physical card to activate cellular plans.

Apple recommends that users either change their data plan, deactivate it completely, or make a transfer from one iPad to another.

The reason behind the company making such a drastic change remains unclear. The new iPad Pro with the M2 chip and 10th Gen iPad models that are rumored to be released this month are also believed to be only eSIM compatible. The motive behind this move could be to boost sales of the upcoming iPads.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far