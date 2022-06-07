What makes M2 faster than M1? : Comparison of Apple Inc's latest flagship chip

Apple will unveil its new M2 chip today at its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC). Following the M1, M1 Pro, M1 Max, and M1 Ultra chips, The brand is now ready to move on to a more powerful M2 chip, with big promises of performance improvements.

The M2 will boost performance while maintaining the power efficiency that M1 is known for. When processors level up, they typically perform better than earlier versions while using more power.

The M2 claims to have 18% "better performance" than the M1 but with no discernible impact on power consumption. For example, the new MacBook Air powered by the M2 claims to provide approximately 18 hours of video playback, nearly the same as the previous model.

While the difference may not be as noticeable for M1 users, the brand claims that the other processor has nearly 90% better processing than 12-core PC chips while using a quarter of the power.

This is where Apple is far ahead of the competition, particularly for those who need a mobile device that does not require charging every few hours.

Apple announces new flagship M2 processor: Details explored

According to the famous brand, the performance is 1.9x faster than the "latest 10-core PC laptop chip." Apple uses new performance and efficiency cores on the M2 to improve performance over the M1 and 100Gbps of memory bandwidth and 24GB of unified memory, which is 50% more bandwidth than the M1.

On the M2, the brand employs four high-performance cores and four high-efficiency cores, with a shared 16MB cache for performance cores and a shared 4MB cache for efficiency cores.

The M2 also includes a next-generation secure enclave and neural engine and an updated media engine that supports 8K H.264 and HEVC video. In practice, this means that systems powered by M2 chips will be able to stream multiple streams of 4K and 8K videos simultaneously.

The brand is improving things on the GPU front with the M2. There are now up to ten cores, two more than in the original M1. A larger cache and increased memory bandwidth should improve graphics performance and promises up to 35% better performance at the maximum power when compared to the original M1.

The MacBook Air is the first to receive the M2 chip. The MacBook Air's wedge shape has been changed to a thinner profile, and the M2-equipped laptop also includes MagSafe charging. The new MacBook Air also has a larger 13.6-inch display, a better camera, and an 18-hour battery life.

However, Apple claims that the new chip in the 2022 Air outperforms its predecessor by 40%.

