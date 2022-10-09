Why Google Pixel 7 face unlock won't verify mobile payments

With the upcoming Pixel 7 lineup of smartphones, the California-based tech giant is re-introducing the face-unlock feature back to its phones.

It is worth noting that the Pixel 4 smartphones used to come with a similar offering based on a depth-feature model like the system found on modern iPhones. However, Google discontinued face unlocks due to the high cost of producing such an intricate system.

The new Google Pixel 7 smartphones will utilize the exceptional AI capabilities of the Tensor G2 chip found in these devices to power the face unlock features. However, it will be based on a rather traditional and less-secure mechanism that uses a pre-recorded 2D photo of the individual for verification.

This less-sophisticated face-unlock model has its own set of pros and cons that can leave the device vulnerable to unauthorized unlocks. Anyone who looks like the owner of the phone can unlock the device and the smartphone can also be tricked with a photo. Thus, this face-unlock feature has an alarmingly high failure rate of 20% compared to the accepted maximum of 7%.

Google aware of face unlock's vulnerabilities, will not allow certain features on Pixel 7 lineup

Apple introduced its facial recognition with TrueDepth camera back in 2017 with the iPhone X. This technology uses infrared light to draw 3D contours of the owner's face. This data is then used for facial detection every time the device is unlocked. Said feature improves security as 2D images cannot unlock the smartphone.

Google's Pixel 4 devices from 2019 also packed a similar technology, as mentioned before. In the past, Google has also tested technologies that require users to smile or blink at the camera. This bypasses the security threat imposed by photographs unlocking smartphones via face unlock. However, this also slows down the process and makes it more complicated.

Traditional face unlock technology also suffers from issues caused by low light conditions. Since Apple's process relies on infrared light, the problem of face unlocks in low light conditions can be averted. But, this problem is persistent in the technology that the Google Pixel 7 will use.

All of these problems make the face unlock an unreliable and less secure method of unlocking a device. Since Google is already aware of these problems, the company has disabled payment verifications via face unlocks. Users will have to utilize the in-display fingerprint sensor to confirm payments as fingerprint scanning is more secure and reliable.

The previous two iterations of Google Pixel smartphones, namely the Pixel 5 and 6 series, did not have face unlock technology because of the potential complexities and problems. These phones also hit the market during the pandemic, a time when people resorted to wearing masks.

Masks add a new layer of complexities and problems to face unlocking technology. Although Apple implemented a flawless and secure process to unlock iPhones even while wearing masks, Google opted out of face unlocks completely as the components required to pull off are quite expensive. However, the pandemic is almost over as of 2022.

But none of this changes the fact that face unlocking is quite fast and convenient when users are in a rush. This adds more flexibility to several unforeseen scenarios. Thus, the inclusion of this technology, although limited and flawed, will make the users' lives easier.

The Google Pixel 7 smartphones rewrite the value-for-money aspect in flagship phones. While the competition has comfortably priced their highest-end devices at well over $1000, Google's offering starts at $900. However, the devices are not left out. They pack several features that make them attractive and unique when compared to the latest iPhones and Galaxy S devices.

