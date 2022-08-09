Is the OnePlus 10T worth it's price? Specs, features, and more explored

OnePlus has confirmed their second flagship phone for 2022, the OnePlus 10T. There were rumors of a 10 Ultra, but the manufacturer has chosen to bring back their T series after skipping it in last year's lineup. The new 10T smartphone brings a few upgrades over its predecessor, along with some unexpected cuts as well.

Read on to find out more about what the brand has in store for fans who are still reeling from the disappointment of an underwhelming 10 Pro.

Should you buy the OnePlus 10T? (August 2022)

The slogan "Evolve Beyond Speed" makes it clear that the company is targeting this product towards intensive users. Even the most demanding users will be impressed by the performance of the Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 that is packed into 10T, which also comes with up to 16GB of RAM. Aside from these upgrades, the antenna and connectivity systems have also received a significant overhaul.

Another upgrade being touted by OnePlus is the bump to 150W Fast Charging, up from 80W in previous models. Although the jump in wattage seems significant, users will not get an upgrade of more than a few minutes from the charge time of the 10 Pro.

The company has assured that the battery will retain 80% of its capacity for up to 1600 charge cycles. Their claims for a full charge in 19 minutes have also been veriified by Sportskeeda.

The new 10T and 10R share the same camera setup. A 50MP primary sensor, an 8MP Ultra wide, and 2 MP Macro along with a 16MP shooter at the front. As expected, it performed largely the same as the 10R with decent day and low-light images, with hints of oversaturation and color inconsistency at times. Crushed shadows are a recurring issue in specific lighting conditions.

Ultrawide and macro shots are disappointing, and overall the 10T doesn't seem like a device for photography enthusiasts.

Overall, the upgrades offered by the OnePlus 10T over the 10 Pro are too marginal to justify the loss of a premium build, wireless charging, alert slider and Hasselblad camera. Slightly lower resolution and battery capacity also sting, given the devices are only separated by a little over $100.

The 10 Pro has failed to leave a mark on consumers in the months since its release and the new 10T looks like it's headed in the same direction. Post the announcement, many users expressed that the brand seems confused between trying to appeal to fans and branching into the premium segment.

It's difficult to recommend the 10T given that the Pixel 6's base model is $70 cheaper, along with a fully fledged Samsung S22 being available for just $50 more than the 10T's top edition.

Both of these phones provide a premium experience at largely the same price, including features like an IP rating, wireless charging, and some of the best cameras on the market today.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan