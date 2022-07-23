5 best fast charging gaming phones to buy in 2022

A gaming phone with a long battery life has become highly desired ever since the rise of mobile gaming. However, the rate at which the battery is topped off is just as crucial as its size. Brands today have different standards of fast charging, including but not limited to the following:
- SuperVOOC
- Dart
- FlashCharg
- Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and 4.0
Gamers favor smartphones with quick charging capabilities since they can play games like BGMI and COD Mobile for extended periods of time without worrying about battery life. Though many manufacturers provide gaming smartphones with fast charging capabilities, this article will look at the top 5 gaming phones with this unique feature.
Best gaming phones with quick charging in 2022
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
Cost: $455
Battery: 5000 mAh
Processor: Snapdragon 865
A strong smartphone with a fashionable design, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is perfect for games like BGMI and Clash Royale. It is extremely user friendly and its performance justifies its high price.
The Snapdragon 865 processor makes this one of the greatest gaming phones available. It has a 5000 mAh battery that can be swiftly recharged with a 45W high-speed charging support. This feature enables gamers to play graphically demanding games for extended periods of time without concern for battery life.
4. IQOO 7 Legend 5G
Cost: $518
Battery: 4000 mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870
The iQOO 7 series ships with 120W fast charging capabilities in its home market. However, it comes with a 66W adaptor for other foreign markets. The 4000mAh battery fills up quite quickly. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and up to 256 GB of storage are also included in the gaming phone.
The screen is of 6.62 inches. It has an AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, through which players can play games like Roblox and COD Mobile. The device also has the following features:
- A refresh rate of 120 Hz
- A touch sampling rate of up to 1000 Hz
- USB-C port
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.2
3. Xiaomi 11T Pro
Cost: $540
Battery: 5000 mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Xiaomi is one of the first few companies in India to provide gaming phones with a 100W fast charging feature. Both Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11T Pro enable 120W fast charging. While the Xiaomi 11i has a 4500mAh battery, the 11T Pro has a 5000mAh battery.
Snapdragon 888 SoC from Qualcomm powers the 11T Pro. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has three cameras, including a triple camera configuration with an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 108MP main camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The 11T Pro has a 16MP front-facing camera for gamers who want to stream games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans.
2. OnePlus 9 Pro
Cost: $700
Battery: 4500 mAh
Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
With its Warp and Dart adapters, OnePlus is recognized by longtime Android users and gamers as the inventor of rapid charging technology. The OnePlus 9 Pro, which carries on that tradition, includes a 65W charger that can recharge a 4500mAh battery in 29 minutes. Additionally, the phone supports USB Power Delivery specifications.
The OnePlus 9 Pro also has the following features:
- 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen
- Snapdragon 888
- Android 11
- 12GB+256GB memory
- WiFi 6
- Hasselblad calibrated camera setup
- Bluetooth 5.2
It is perfect for those who play highly graphic-intensive games like PUBG and BGMI.
1. ASUS Rog 5S Pro
Cost: $1589
Battery: 6000 mAh
Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888
Most people agree that the Asus ROG 5S Pro is the greatest gaming smartphone ever created. Thanks to the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 processor and 18 GB RAM, consumers will have the best gaming experience ever.
Professional gamers who enjoy playing Free Fire Max and PUBG will find this gaming phone suitable due to the following features:
- 144 Hz frame rate
- 6.7-inch screen
- 512 GB of storage
- 6000mAh battery
- 65W rapid charging
The brand promises a 70% charge in 30 minutes and a 100% charge in 52 minutes, allowing gamers to play games without concern for battery life.