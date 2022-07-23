5 best fast charging gaming phones to buy in 2022

A gaming phone with a long battery life has become highly desired ever since the rise of mobile gaming. However, the rate at which the battery is topped off is just as crucial as its size. Brands today have different standards of fast charging, including but not limited to the following:

SuperVOOC

Dart

FlashCharg

Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 and 4.0

Gamers favor smartphones with quick charging capabilities since they can play games like BGMI and COD Mobile for extended periods of time without worrying about battery life. Though many manufacturers provide gaming smartphones with fast charging capabilities, this article will look at the top 5 gaming phones with this unique feature.

Best gaming phones with quick charging in 2022

5. Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Ice universe @UniverseIce The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra white version will be sold in the global market soon. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra white version will be sold in the global market soon. https://t.co/32ZkbfHBRp

Cost: $455

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Snapdragon 865

A strong smartphone with a fashionable design, the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is perfect for games like BGMI and Clash Royale. It is extremely user friendly and its performance justifies its high price.

The Snapdragon 865 processor makes this one of the greatest gaming phones available. It has a 5000 mAh battery that can be swiftly recharged with a 45W high-speed charging support. This feature enables gamers to play graphically demanding games for extended periods of time without concern for battery life.

4. IQOO 7 Legend 5G

Cost: $518

Battery: 4000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 870

The iQOO 7 series ships with 120W fast charging capabilities in its home market. However, it comes with a 66W adaptor for other foreign markets. The 4000mAh battery fills up quite quickly. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 5G processor and up to 256 GB of storage are also included in the gaming phone.

The screen is of 6.62 inches. It has an AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, through which players can play games like Roblox and COD Mobile. The device also has the following features:

A refresh rate of 120 Hz

A touch sampling rate of up to 1000 Hz

USB-C port

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.2

3. Xiaomi 11T Pro

Cost: $540

Battery: 5000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

Xiaomi is one of the first few companies in India to provide gaming phones with a 100W fast charging feature. Both Xiaomi 11i and the Xiaomi 11T Pro enable 120W fast charging. While the Xiaomi 11i has a 4500mAh battery, the 11T Pro has a 5000mAh battery.

Snapdragon 888 SoC from Qualcomm powers the 11T Pro. The Xiaomi 11T Pro has three cameras, including a triple camera configuration with an 8MP wide-angle camera, a 108MP main camera, and a 5MP macro camera. The 11T Pro has a 16MP front-facing camera for gamers who want to stream games like Clash Royale and Clash of Clans.

2. OnePlus 9 Pro

Ranjit @geekyranjit OnePlus 9 and 9Pro smartphones, snapshots in a nutshell.... the second image is for 9 Pro and other for OnePlus 9..... OnePlus 9R waiting for it's pricing info. OnePlus 9 and 9Pro smartphones, snapshots in a nutshell.... the second image is for 9 Pro and other for OnePlus 9..... OnePlus 9R waiting for it's pricing info. https://t.co/qu0PidKGTe

Cost: $700

Battery: 4500 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 888

With its Warp and Dart adapters, OnePlus is recognized by longtime Android users and gamers as the inventor of rapid charging technology. The OnePlus 9 Pro, which carries on that tradition, includes a 65W charger that can recharge a 4500mAh battery in 29 minutes. Additionally, the phone supports USB Power Delivery specifications.

The OnePlus 9 Pro also has the following features:

6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED screen

Snapdragon 888

Android 11

12GB+256GB memory

WiFi 6

Hasselblad calibrated camera setup

Bluetooth 5.2

It is perfect for those who play highly graphic-intensive games like PUBG and BGMI.

1. ASUS Rog 5S Pro

Cost: $1589

Battery: 6000 mAh

Processor: Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888

Most people agree that the Asus ROG 5S Pro is the greatest gaming smartphone ever created. Thanks to the Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 processor and 18 GB RAM, consumers will have the best gaming experience ever.

Professional gamers who enjoy playing Free Fire Max and PUBG will find this gaming phone suitable due to the following features:

144 Hz frame rate

6.7-inch screen

512 GB of storage

6000mAh battery

65W rapid charging

The brand promises a 70% charge in 30 minutes and a 100% charge in 52 minutes, allowing gamers to play games without concern for battery life.

