7 best laptops with 16 GB RAM (2022)

Since the working population has become increasingly mobile, laptops have clearly become the preferred computer solution over the years. They offer greater portability and practicality for working professionals. Modern laptops have also gotten better to challenge the concept that they are inferior in terms of specifications. They can be used for extensive tasks like video editing and gaming.

One of the most important aspects of a good laptop is plenty of RAM. This component allows for ease of multitasking and running heavy applications and games properly. 8 GB used to be the standard norm for laptops 2-3 years back, but it is not sufficient anymore. When buying a laptop, it is recommended that buyers consider a laptop with 16 GB RAM as it makes a lot of difference in the work flow. The following are 7 best laptops with 16 GB RAM, in no particular order and catered towards different budgets and needs.

Seven best laptops with 16GB RAM that you should have a look at

1) Lenovo Flex 5 Laptop 14.0"

A 360 degree rotating hinge (Image via Lenovo)

As many users know, Lenovo makes great laptops, and as a result shares a huge portion of the market. Their Flex 5 is an interesting laptop with an emphasis on its design. It features a 360 degree rotating screen and allows a multitude of flexible settings.

It has a touch screen that is compatible with a digital pen, and the model comes with one in the box. This makes the laptop great for taking notes and annotating. Coupled with the Ryzen 5 5500U and 16 GB of RAM, it is certainly one of the best laptops in the price segment.

2) Acer Nitro 5 AN517-54-79L1

This can be a powerhouse work laptop (Image via Acer)

Buyers looking for a laptop that can sort out their gaming needs and have sufficient RAM, the Acer Nitro 5 is an incredible buy. The laptop provides great value with the included specifications. It features an Intel Core i7-1180H processor and Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050Ti. It also has a 144 Hz refresh rate that results in a visually smooth and lag-free experience while gaming.

With the included specifications, you can expect to play most modern games with little to no compromise. It can also function as a powerhouse work laptop for creators who edit videos, especially considering it also has 16 GB RAM.

3) HP Pavilion Laptop 14-dv2097nr

The Pavilion series has be the mainstay for HP (Image via HP)

This is a viable option if your work on a laptop is only restricted to basic tasks like Microsoft Office and web browsing and if there is a little value for you in buying an expensive laptop. This budget offering from HP fulfills most tasks without breaking the bank. It has the 12th Generation Intel Core i5 processor and Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

The strength of the laptop is its 16 GB RAM, which is impressive for the price point. Nevertheless, if you are budget constrained but still want a decent work-oriented laptop, go with HP Pavilion.

4) Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Gen 2

It is the go-to business laptop for many (Image via Lenovo)

For working professionals, the Lenovo ThinkPad series is widely known as an extremely reliable laptop series. This latest iteration from the ThinkPad series manages to further refine the legacy associated with the laptop model. It has a great build with a focus on minimal design that everyone can carry.

One key feature of ThinkPad laptops is its keyboard, E15 should be your choice if a good keyboard is your top priority. In terms of specifications, it houses an Intel i5-1135G7, 512 GB SSD and 16 GB RAM. It also has a built-in fingerprint reader that can be used to secure access to the system. Overall, it is a great deal for anybody that wants a laptop that does all the basics right.

5)ASUS Zenbook S 13 Flip OLED

ASUS North America @ASUSUSA



Get the Edge Up on why the new



bit.ly/EdgeUpZenbook22 Power and Elegance?? We call it balance ⚖️Get the Edge Up on why the new #ASUS #Zenbook S 13 OLED and Flip edition will suit your everyday needs while still being fashion forward. Power and Elegance?? We call it balance ⚖️ Get the Edge Up on why the new #ASUS #Zenbook S 13 OLED and Flip edition will suit your everyday needs while still being fashion forward.💻 👉 bit.ly/EdgeUpZenbook22 https://t.co/42MJxA3dEM

Asus Zenbook Flip is a premium convertible laptop. If you prefer modularity with your work, it should be your ideal choice. The laptop can be configured into a tablet mode with a 360 degree rotating hinge. It is extremely lightweight at just 2.87lb, making it highly appealing for students and working professionals alike. It features Intel Core i7-1260P/Intel Core i5-1240P CPU and integrated Intel XE graphics that can even game on a basic level.

Whether you are an artist or into a related profession, the Asus Zenbook Flip is truly one of the best laptops for you. It has a gorgeous OLED display that is colour accurate and offers touch input. The included pen is extremely well calibrated and provides incredible accuracy while writing/drawing.

6) LG gram 17”

LG Gram is an ultra lightweight laptop. It has a 17 inch display panel and yet manages to retain its portability. It is one of the only laptops in the market that provides such an elegant form factor at an extremely low weight. The laptop has also been tested and approved for seven tests for military durability, some of which include shock, dust, and extreme temperatures.

In terms of specifications, it has the 11th generation i7-1195G7 coupled with integrated Intel XE graphics, 1TB SSD, and 16 GB RAM. Overall, the LG Gram is a unique laptop that is difficult to match in terms of value.

7) Razer Blade 15

R Λ Z Ξ R @Razer

Learn more: Meet the new Razer Blade 15—upgraded with an OLED QHD 240Hz display that promises vibrant colors and an ultra-fast 1ms response rate, enjoy the best visual experience packed into the thinnest 15” form factor. Coming soon in Q4 2022Learn more: rzr.to/blade Meet the new Razer Blade 15—upgraded with an OLED QHD 240Hz display that promises vibrant colors and an ultra-fast 1ms response rate, enjoy the best visual experience packed into the thinnest 15” form factor. Coming soon in Q4 2022Learn more: rzr.to/blade https://t.co/0jrubqHfD9

Razer Blade 15 comes at a steep price, but it is worth it if you value form and great features. It is one of the best looking laptops amongst all segments. It has a statement-worthy build with a sleek black finish all around the laptop. The laptop is marketed as a gaming ultrabook. It has great specifications, including a smooth 240Hz refresh rate screen, and has an extremely compact and lightweight form factor.

Therefore, it can be used for both gaming and work purposes. Conclusively, if you’re conflicted between getting a gaming laptop or work laptop, Razer Blade 15 strikes the perfect balance.

