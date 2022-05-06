5 best 240Hz PC monitors to play CS:GO (2022)

Counter-Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is a competitive first-person shooter that is a timeless classic with its perfected movement and shooting mechanics turning 10 this year. It became free-to-play three years ago and is a direct competitor to Riot Games' Valorant. The title still has a prominent role in the esports industry, with major tournaments being held every year and millions watching.

To have a competitive edge in CS:GO, you need to have the fastest monitor. The current standard for fast-paced shooters is to have a 240Hz monitor, though it's gradually moving towards 360Hz. However, 360Hz monitors are still uncommon.

The best monitors have the necessary features that will help your game look smooth and decrease your reaction time. This article lists the top 240Hz monitors for CS:GO.

240Hz monitors that can run CS:GO smoothly

5) ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM

ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size/Aspect Ratio 27"/16:9 Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz (overclockable to 280Hz) Response Time 1ms

The ASUS TUF Gaming VG279QM is a monitor that runs at 240Hz natively, but through Windows settings, it can be overclocked to run at a fast 280Hz. The higher 280Hz does not come with any negative side effects as it will still have HDR and ELMB (Extreme Low Motion Blur).

When Asus' ELMB technology is paired with Nvidia G-Sync, the monitor produces extremely sharp and accurate colors at high frame rates, making the CS:GO experience feel very premium. The monitor can be bought for $259 on Amazon, currently on discount.

4) LG UltraGear 27GN75B

LG UltraGear 27GN75B (Image via LG)

Screen Size/Aspect Ratio 27"/16:9 Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms

The LG UltraGear 27GN75B is a simple monitor with all the necessary features without anything too flashy. A basic design with slim bezels built entirely of plastic, this monitor is available in black only.

The monitor is tilt, pivot, and height-adjustable, which is a neat feature. It also has a USB hub with two ports and a headphone jack. The monitor costs $279.99 on Amazon.

3) Acer Predator XB253QGX

Acer Predator XB253QGX (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size/Aspect Ratio 25"/16:9 Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.5ms

A speedy IPS panel with HDR support is the go-to monitor if you're looking for a fast 1080p display. This Acer Predator slim monitor comes with thin bezels and a sleek design that offers tilt, swivel, and height adjustments; it can be changed to a portrait display as well. It also offers a power supply integrated into the body, so there is no external power brick.

A 0.5 refresh rate is rare and as fast as monitors generally get. Though it has a low resolution of 1080p in CS:GO, that will not be a problem as gamers are looking for high frame rates instead of high-end visuals. At $369 on Amazon, this monitor is a good choice for all the features it brings to the table.

2) Alienware AW2521HFL

Alienware AW2521HFL (Image via Dell)

Screen Size/Aspect Ratio 24.5"/16:9 Resolution 1920x1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 1ms

The Alienware AW2521HFL boasts a futuristic design, top-notch specs, and inspiring features. This is an LED-backlit LCD monitor with support for AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync to make CS:GO tear-free. The IPS technology helps this monitor maintain image clarity at various viewing angles with a 99% sRGB color coverage.

The monitor stays cool, courtesy of cleverly executed vent designs at the top and bottom. The back of the monitor has a cable management cover that hides all the connected cables and makes your desk cleaner. It also has a fully customizable lighting system that is connected directly to the in-game action to make your experience more immersive.

This Alienware monitor has four USB 3.0 ports, a headphone jack, and an audio line-out port. It is currently on discount on the official Dell website and costs $394.99.

1) Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch (Image via Samsung)

Screen Size/Aspect Ratio 27" 1000R curve /16:9 Resolution 2560x1440 Refresh Time 240Hz Response Time 1ms

The Samsung Odyssey G7 is packed with important features and has a great design. It has a curvature of 1000R, which is as curved as monitors can get. This ensures better viewing angles and less strain on your eyes when playing games, as the curve matches the eye's natural field of view.

A 27-inch QLED monitor with a response time of 1ms at 1440p, the Samsung Odyssey G7 is perfect for playing CS:GO. It can also match the theme of a gaming PC, with LED lighting on the back in the shape of a ring that is customizable and can present 52 colors with five lighting effects.

On the back, there is also a USB hub with two USB 3.0 slots and a headphone jack. This monitor is on sale for $597 on Amazon.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh