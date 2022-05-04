5 best curved monitors under $1000 for gaming

Curved monitors, without a doubt, offer a more immersive gaming experience compared to flat monitors by curving the sides to match your field of view. Curved monitors cannot be small in size, a 19-inch curved monitor will not help improve your experience, so, these monitors are only available in bigger sizes, usually more than 25-inches.

If you are on a budget and want to try out curved monitors, there are plenty of good options on the market. This article lists five best-curved monitors that have gaming features for under $1000.

5 best curved monitors that offer great gaming immersion, all under a price of $1000

1) Dell S2722DGM - $279

Dell S2722DGM (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27-inch; 1500R curve / 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh Time 165 Hz Response Time 2 ms

This monitor has excellent build quality and displays colors with high contrast and saturation. G-Sync and FreeSync are supported, which will improve gaming performance by reducing screen-tearing in-game. It is a thick monitor but the upside is that it does not have a power brick and connects with a single cable.

It has a headphone jack which makes it convenient to connect headsets, but it doesn't have USB ports or internal speakers. A unique feature is "dark stabilizer," which you can tweak in its settings to change the level of blackness to make shadows more visible and help games look better. There are 12 picture modes, so there are more personalized display settings available, along with three game modes.

2) Asus RoG Strix XG27VQ - $289

Best budget option for a curved monitor (Image via Amazon) Dell S2722DGM (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27-inch; 1800R curve / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Time 144 Hz Response Time 1 ms

This monitor from ASUS is one of the best 1080p curved monitors you can get. It's flashy and has a 1ms response time, but also the lowest curvature of 1800R. But for $289, and with all the features packed, it is a steal. The screen is powered by Asus' technology of Extreme Low Motion Blur (ELMB), which reduces motion blur further than in-game settings.

It has an ROG logo projector that flashes in red light under the monitor, which is a nice touch. It also has RGB lighting at the back of the monitor in the shape of a ring, but it's unnecessary as it won't be seen most of the time. Though it is a 1080p monitor, it is more suitable for esports as graphics are not given importance in those games, but the performance of the monitor is, which is where this monitor shines in its budget range.

3) MSI Optix G27CQ4 - $300

MSI Optix G27CQ4 (Image via MSI)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27-inch; 1500R curve / 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh Time 165 Hz Response Time 1 ms

With a 1500R curvature, it's not the most curvature you can get on monitors, but with a combination of 1440p and 165Hz, it hits the sweet spot for gaming while also being budget-friendly. It supports AMD's FreeSync, which reduces screen-tearing and ghosting, and improves the gaming experience.

It has a contrast of 3000:1, which is impressive as it displays deep blacks and accurate colors, though it does not have support for HDR. It also does not have any USB port or a headphone jack but has an analog audio out-port. It looks like an entry-level monitor with a simple design with no RGB and no swivel range, but does the job for gaming purposes with a fast response time.

4) Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch - $699

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch (Image via Samsung)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27-inch; 1000R curve / 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh Time 240 Hz Response Time 1 ms

This monitor has the best features with a great design and high performance. With the highest curvature on this list, coupled with the fastest refresh rate as well, at this price this 27-inch monitor is the go-to choice.

The curvature of 1000R is extreme and will take some time to get used to, though it provides the best immersive experience while gaming. This monitor supports HDR as well, with local dimming, and has a contrast of 2500:1.

If your gaming PC can run games at 1440p and reach 240Hz, the monitor will make the best use of them and display games in all their glory. It is also suitable for esports gaming with a response time of 1ms. The monitor also has a USB hub with two USB 3.0 slots and a headphone jack as well.

5) LG 34GN850-B - $796

Best ultrawide curved monitor at this price (Image via LG)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 34-inch; 1900R curve / 21:9 Resolution 3440 x 1440 Refresh Time 160 Hz Response Time 1 ms

This is the monitor to go for if ultrawide is a priority. At this price, it is an excellent choice with the fastest response time and a high resolution paired with a refresh rate of 160Hz, though to reach that refresh rate, the monitor will have to be overclocked as it runs at 144Hz natively.

It also supports HDR and SRGB modes which produce colors with high accuracy, though it does not have local dimming. It also has a USB hub and an audio output jack at the back of the monitor to make things more convenient. The monitor supports G-Sync and FreeSync with a black stabilizer and the display is height-adjustable.

It's a sturdy monitor with cable management cut-outs at the back for a cleaner look on your desk. It is certainly the best 34-inch curved monitor in this price range.

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan