360Hz vs 240Hz Monitors: Which one should you choose for gaming? (2022)

To have the best reaction times in games, you need the best monitors with high refresh rates. The fastest mice, keyboards, headsets, and PC components significantly affect your reaction times for the better, but upgrading your monitor arguably makes the most significant difference when it comes to gaming.

For FPS games, where every millisecond is essential, you need to be faster than your opponent. A high refresh rate monitor will have low input lag, and it will show you enemies slightly faster, which will significantly help you win firefights. Casual games look fluid and smooth at high frame rates, and high refresh rate monitors are also preferred for esports gaming.

Today's professional standard for monitors is 240Hz, which is used by the majority of esports players. Many pro players are waiting for 360Hz monitors to have the best features and have all the minor problems ironed out before switching to it. For casual gamers, 144Hz monitors are still the most common ones out there and making the jump to 240Hz or 360Hz will improve your gaming experience by a large margin.

High refresh rate monitors make games look incredibly smooth

The difference between 240Hz and 360Hz is subtle, to the point where most people will not notice a difference unless both displays are kept next to each other, but if you need to improve your performance and gain the maximum advantage, 360Hz is the way to go.

Similarly, going from 144Hz to 240Hz is noticeable but not as impactful as jumping from 60Hz to 240Hz or 360Hz. If you have a 60Hz monitor, upgrading it will make a night and day difference in your gaming experience.

The technical difference between the two is the number of times the monitor refreshes the screen; a 240Hz monitor can refresh the screen 240 times per second with the time between frames at 4.17ms and a 360Hz monitor can do the same 360 times with the time between frames reduced to 2.78ms.

Before upgrading to a faster monitor, you need to ensure that the monitor can cater to your needs. For esports gaming, the monitor not only needs to have a high refresh rate but also a low response time, preferably 1ms. If you are a casual gamer and play a lot of single-player games, the monitor should have AMD FreeSync or Nvidia Gsync to remove screen tearing. Additionally, an HDR display will make games look even more beautiful.

Also, ensure that your PC can run games at an FPS that is higher than your monitor's refresh rate to make the most out of the display. If your PC is unable to push games to reach the preferred FPS, spending money to upgrade the PC over the monitor will be a viable option.

Lastly, buying a monitor with the preferred resolution is also important. Currently, the highest resolution a 360Hz monitor can support is 1080p, whereas a 240Hz monitor can support a resolution of up to 2K, and 144Hz monitors support the highest resolution. Hence, if your resolution needs outweigh refresh rate needs, a 360Hz monitor may not be the best choice.

