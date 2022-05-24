144 Hz vs 240 Hz monitors: What is the difference?

A monitor's refresh rate is the frequency at which it can display different frames per second. A 60 Hz monitor will be able to refresh the whole screen 60 times a second, and a 240 Hz monitor can do the same 240 times a second.

Can the human eye see beyond 60 FPS? This debate has been around in the gaming industry for a while, and the answer is always a yes. The human eye can see beyond 60 FPS.

Playing games at a higher FPS cannot be explained in words and has to be experienced. When switching from a 60 Hz display to a 144 Hz one, the difference is as clear as day and night.

The games look astonishingly smooth and fluid, giving you an advantage in competitive games like Valorant and CS: GO as your reaction times decrease. But when switching from a 144 Hz display to a 240 Hz, it's a different story.

Should you switch from a 144 Hz monitor to a 240 Hz one?

If you are an avid competitive gamer, you know how much FPS impacts performance. The higher the FPS, the better, and playing games at 240 Hz will improve your performance and make you a better gamer.

But if you are already on a 144 Hz monitor, you need to consider a few factors before switching to a better 240 Hz monitor.

Firstly, 240 Hz displays are more expensive than 144 Hz ones and are not the standard in the gaming industry. An average gamer can make do with a 144 Hz screen or even a 60 Hz one and not have a bad gaming experience.

The current standard for console games is still 60 FPS, and having a higher refresh rate monitor will make no significant difference.

Secondly, if you are willing to spend more money to buy a 240 Hz screen, you need to make sure that your PC can run games at 240 FPS or higher.

If not, then there is no point in getting such a high refresh rate screen because your games will still run at a lower FPS and not fully utilize the high refresh rate. Upgrade your PC's components until you can run your favorite games at a minimum of 240 FPS.

Thirdly, know that there is a minor difference when switching from 144 Hz to 240 Hz. Eventually, the prices of higher refresh rate screens will go down and become standard.

You also need to know that there are 360 Hz monitors in the market with all the necessary features that a gamer requires, so if you are looking for the best, 240 Hz is not it.

Conclusion

Getting a 240 Hz display ultimately depends on what type of gamer you are and if you can afford it. If you are a console gamer, there is no need to get a 240 Hz screen, as 144 Hz will suffice.

If you are a casual gamer who plays action-adventure games, 144 Hz is still more than enough as those games do not require fast reaction times and can be played to relax.

But if you are a competitive gamer who plays first-person shooters and battle royales, getting a 240 Hz display will not be a bad choice. A faster refresh rate screen will make a difference in performance and give you a slight edge over your competition.

But if you have the money and a PC that can run games at high FPS, you can even buy the faster 360 Hz screen, which is the fastest in the market currently and will give you the biggest advantage.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar