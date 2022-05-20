Best High Refresh Rate monitors for playing Fortnite and Valorant in 2022

Fortnite and Valorant are both competitive shooters and having a fast monitor is a major advantage over the competition. A higher refresh rate monitor helps you react quicker to enemies that show up on your screen and win the duels. Today's gaming monitors have extremely high refresh rates, low response times, and other features that make them suitable for gaming at the highest level.

Both free-to-play games mentioned above are not the most demanding games and can be played on low-spec PCs, but in order to make full use of a high refresh rate monitor and reach an FPS of over 360, a powerful PC will be needed. This article will list monitors with a high refresh rate that will help you win more in Fortnite and Valorant.

Top monitors for Fortnite and Valorant

1) Acer Predator XB253QGX - $369

Acer Predator XB253QGX (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.5ms

The Acer Predator XB253QGX has a response time of 0.5ms, which is the fastest of any monitor on the market. If this monitor is paired with a keyboard and mouse with high polling rates and a PC that can push high FPS, it can offer one of the smoothest gaming experiences ever as there will be close to no input lag.

It has a vibrant and saturated display with bright whites and dark blacks that accurately show all colors. It has four USB ports and a headphone jack for convenience. The IPS monitor has a refresh rate of 240Hz, which is not the fastest in the market but with its features, it is a great option for its price.

2) Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch - $699

Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch (Image via Samsung)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27-inch; 1000R curve / 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh Time 240 Hz Response Time 1 ms

A curved monitor reduces the strain on your eyes during long gaming sessions as the monitor's curve matches your eyes' field of view and offers a more immersive gaming experience. Samsung Odyssey offers the highest curvature in the market, a refresh rate of 240Hz, and a response time of 1ms, which makes it a solid option for Valorant and Fortnite gamers.

The monitor has two USB 3.0 slots and a headphone jack, and it also features HDR and has a resolution of 1440p. Hence, if you have a PC that can run games at high resolution with high FPS, this is the best monitor to go for. The display is gorgeous, with local dimming and a contrast of 2500:1.

3) Alienware 25 AW2521H - $680

Alienware 25 AW2521H (Image via Alienware)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 25-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 360Hz Response Time 1ms

With a 360Hz refresh rate, Valorant and Fortnite will run incredibly smoothly when played on this monitor. Though it is only a 1080p panel, the two games do not need to look graphically best as they are competitive games with more importance given to higher FPS.

The Alienware 25 has a stylish design that features an RGB ring-shaped back that is customizable. It also supports G-sync and is paired with Nvidia Reflex technology, which dramatically reduces input lag. This will give you a competitive edge in Valorant and Fortnite. With a dynamic range of 8000:1, it will display vibrant, saturated, and accurate colors.

4) ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN - $480

ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 360Hz Response Time 1ms

Ideal for games like Fortnite and Valorant, where every millisecond of reaction time counts, the 360Hz refresh rate will be quite useful. It is designed with esports gaming in mind as it has anti-glare bezels with reduced on-screen reflections, helping you focus on the game. Moreover, it has ambient lighting at the back, which can be synchronized with other ASUS products and is also customizable.

The stand has smart cable management to keep your desk tidy. Additionally, the stand also supports height adjustments, swivels, and a 90-degree pivot with tilt. It has Nvidia G-sync with Nvidia ULMB (Ultra Low Motion Blur) that gives smooth moving visuals and no screen tearing. It also has a large in-built heatsink to maintain a cool temperature during long gaming sessions.

5) MSI Oculux NXG253R

MSI Oculux NXG253R (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 360Hz Response Time 1ms

MSI Oculux NXG253R has a lot of features that cater to the gaming audience. The ultra-fast 360Hz IPS panel has Nvidia G-sync that reduces screen tear, ULMB that makes moving visuals smooth, anti-flicker technology that decreases eye strain, and a wide viewing angle of 178 degrees. It also has an Nvidia Reflex Latency Analyzer that calculates system latency and informs which components need to be upgraded for the least input lag.

The back of the monitor has RGB lighting that can be customized and a stand with cable management that features swivel, pivot, height adjustment, and tilt. This is an HDR-ready monitor with all the suitable features for Valorant and Fortnite.

