5 best monitors to buy for streaming in 2022

When buying monitors for streaming, most gamers tend to overlook a basic feature in quest of searching for something like high refresh rate screens. That primary feature is color accuracy. There are countless times when the audience experiences visuals that were not intended by the creator. So, for steaming, color accuracy is pivotal.

Monitor aesthetics also matter since having a pretty-looking gaming setup is paramount for creators. On camera, a good setup will pay dividends. In 2022, it's hard not to find a monitor with slim bezels. This type of panel plays a vital role as well. After all, it's not just about the audience's pleasure but also about yours.

Different types of panels like TN, VA, IPS, and OLED have unique characteristics. To help you choose the best, we've listed five monitors to help you in your streaming endeavors.

A look at five monitors ideal for streaming

1) Razer Raptor 27

If you are in the market for a monitor that supports a high refresh rate of 165 Hz and a 1440P resolution and doesn't break the bank, then look no further than the Razer Raptor 27.

The monitor comes with an IPS panel for true-to-life colors. Another significant advantage that IPS monitors hold over other types is better viewing angles. Streamers tend to have dual-monitor setups placed at weird angles. To solve this, investing in IPS grade monitors makes total sense.

Razer Raptor 27 comes equipped with AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync coupled with a 1 Ms response time. This results in no screen tearing and instant response times for state-of-the-art gaming. The monitor is also compatible with VESA mounts to give it loads of flexibility while mounting and adjusting it according to your gaming setup.

2) MSI Optix MPG341CQR

This monitor is for those who have learned to appreciate a good ultrawide monitor. Ultrawide monitors provide extra real estate to multitask and get more done in a short amount of time. This can be especially beneficial for content creators/streamers.

It offers a 1800R rated curvature, a gamer-friendly 144 Hz refresh rate, and a ridiculously low response time of 1 ms. These are appropriate specifications for any streamer to facilitate good streaming quality.

Aesthetically, it's quite pleasing as well. It's laden with RGB lighting on the bottom edge that appears stunning on camera. This is a statement piece for sure.

3) Samsung Odyssey G7

The Samsung Odyssey G7 features a best-in-class 240 Hz refresh rate coupled with the standard 1 Ms response time. But the real strength lies in the 1000R curved panel that doesn't look any short of breathtaking. 1000R is best suited for human peripheral vision.

Being a QLED panel, the viewing angles are some of the best we've seen yet from a gaming monitor. In fact, the visual quality is so good that it rivals some of the best image calibration monitors.

As a whole, the Odyssey G7 brings nifty features for steamers. We'd buy it for its stunning design and best-in-class display quality.

4) Dell Alienware 25

The Alienware line of products from Dell has been one of the most successful gaming brands yet, and for good reason. Alienware 25 from Dell features AlienFX. It is a fully customizable lighting system that alters various effects based on the game you're enjoying.

A 240 Hz refresh rate makes it ideal for streaming competitive shooters like Valorant. A 1080P resolution might be off-putting for some, but considering that most people set the resolution at 1080P anyway due to streaming taking a toll on gaming performance, it renders the sentiment invalid.

To increase the panel's longevity, Dell has designed the monitor to feature top, bottom, and rear vents to keep the unit cool. A higher operating temperature is a recipe for hardware failure. Fortunately, Dell's entire Alienware line is built like a tank.

5) ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN

One might say that having a 360 Hz refresh rate might be overkill, but in reality, the use case is only becoming more prominent with each new competitive game that becomes mainstream.

Standard gaming monitoring features like Nvidia G-Sync and 1 ms response time come as standard.

Moreover, the bezels are designed in a way that hides the power light to minimize distractions while steaming games, and the build quality is made to last as well.

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

