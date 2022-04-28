5 best PC monitors for playing Valorant (2022)

Valorant is a competitive first-person shooter title released in 2020 and has made a huge name for itself with a large player base while being one of the most prominent games in the esports scene.

It is a free-to-play game that does not require a high-spec PC, though the extra FPS will be helpful. If you have a strong PC, you need to have a monitor that can use high FPS. A high refresh-rate monitor will give you a competitive edge over others and help you win games. This article will list the monitors that will provide you with a better Valorant experience.

Best monitors for Valorant in 2022

1) BenQ Zowie XL2546

BenQ Zowie ZL2546 (Image via BenQ)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Time 240 Hz Response Time 1 ms

This is one of the best esports monitors on the market as it has perfected the 240 Hz refresh rate, and at 1080p, your PC can push out as many frames as possible. High resolution is not necessary for playing Valorant as good graphics are not an important aspect of the game, high FPS is. This monitor comes with BenQ's Dynamic Accuracy (DyAc) technology, which reduces motion blur, for example, when the gun recoils in-game, the shaky movement will be smoothed out.

The monitor comes with removable shields on both sides, which ensures more concentration as the chances of being distracted from other things decrease. The monitor's official price is $499.

2) Samsung Odyssey G7 27-inch

Samsung Odyssey G7 (Image via Samsung)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 27-inch; 1000R curve / 16:9 Resolution 2560 x 1440 Refresh Time 240 Hz Response Time 1 ms

Samsung Odyssey G7 is the best curved 27-inch monitor for gaming which comes with a lot of unique features such as local dimming, HDR, adaptive sync, and quantum dot technology (QLED). With a fast refresh rate coupled with 1 ms of response time, it is suitable for Valorant, and the curved screen will help you have a better view of the game.

The monitor is of high-build quality, which ensures no ghosting and gives accurate colors. The official price of the 27-inch monitor is $699. There is a 32-inch version with the same specifications as well.

3) Alienware 25 AW2521H

Alienware 25 AW2521H (Image via Alienware)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 360Hz Response Time 1ms

With a refresh rate of 360Hz, it is the fastest monitor as per today's standards, and if your PC can push those frames, the Alienware monitor will give you a massive advantage over other players. This refresh rate is not yet standard among gamers and will increase your response time, which is a necessity in Valorant.

The monitor has a modern design with a customizable RGB ring-shaped back and is also packed with the best features. G-sync with Nvidia Reflex technology reduces input lag, and a dynamic range of 8000:1 displays vibrant and saturated colors. The official price currently is $680.

4) ASUS TUF VG259QM

ASUS TUF VG259QM

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 280Hz Response Time 1ms

ASUS TUF VG259QM is a high-speed monitor which is also affordable. It is a simple 24.5-inch 1080p IPS monitor with a 280Hz refresh rate and a 1 ms response time. Asus offers an ELMB tech (Extra-Low Motion Blur) that eliminates ghosting and tearing and gives you sharp visuals. It is also compatible with Nvidia's G-sync, though ELMB cannot be used when HDR is turned on.

There are two built-in speakers if needed and a headphone jack pass-through. The ASUS TUF VG259QM was released in 2020, and its official price currently is $298.

5) Acer Predator XB253QGX

Acer Predator XB253QGX (Image via Amazon)

Screen Size / Aspect Ratio 24.5-inch / 16:9 Resolution 1920 x 1080 Refresh Rate 240Hz Response Time 0.5ms

The Acer monitor has the fastest response time of any monitor at only 0.5 milliseconds and coupled with a 240 Hz screen, this IPS display will give you a serious competitive edge while playing Valorant. This monitor displays vibrant and saturated colors with bright whites and dark blacks.

It comes with four USB ports, a headphone jack, a display port, and two HDMI ports. It is officially priced at $369.

Edited by R. Elahi