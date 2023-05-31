Boostio Valorant settings (2023): Crosshair, configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Valorant's primary focus as a tactical shooter has remained constant through all the changes the game has gone through. Despite having Agent abilities to add complexity and make the gameplay more fun, your primary focus must be on aiming. To assist in this process, you need to find the best possible in-game settings, which can be quite a task considering the number of options available in the settings menu of Valorant.

However, with several skillful athletes gracing the world of Valorant esports, you have a ton of pro talent you can look up to. Adopting these players' in-game settings and configurations can be the first step in finding your ideal Valorant settings.

Kelden “Boostio” Pupello is a professional Valorant player for Evil Geniuses. He is also the team's in-game leader (IGL). Since he is the shot caller for the team, he might not show up atop the leaderboard every time, but he is always on his toes, noticing everything that is happening in the game. This article contains all the settings used by Boostio in-game.

Valorant settings and peripherals used by Evil Genius' Boostio in 2023

The following sections contain the crosshair settings, video configurations, and graphics settings Boostio uses in Valorant. You can also find the peripherals like mouse, keyboard, headset, and so on used by him in official matches here.

Note: This data has been procured from prosettings.net

Mouse settings

DPI: 800

Sensitivity: 0.27

eDPI: 216

Zoom Sensitivity: 1

Hz: 1000

Windows Sensitivity: 6

Raw Input Buffer: On

Crosshair

Primary

Color: White

Crosshair Color: #FFFFFF

Outlines: On

Outline Opacity: 1

Outline Thickness: 1

Center Dot: Off

Inner Lines

Show Inner Lines: On

Inner Line Opacity: 1

Inner Line Length: 2

Inner Line Thickness: 1

Inner Line Offset: 3

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Outer lines

Show Outer Lines: Off

Movement Error: Off

Firing Error: Off

Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space Bar

Use Object: F

Equip Primary Weapon: 1

Equip Secondary Weapon: 2

Equip Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Use/Equip Ability 1: Mouse Button 4

Use/Equip Ability 2: Q

Use/Equip Ability 3: E

Use/Equip Ability Ultimate: X

Map

Rotate: Fixed

Fixed Orientation: Based On the Side

Keep Player Centered: Off

Minimap Size: 0.8

Minimap Zoom: 0.8

Minimap Vision Cones: On

Show Map Region Names: Never

Video settings

General

Resolution: 1920x1080

Aspect Ratio: 16:9

Aspect Ratio Method: Fill

Display Mode: Fullscreen

Graphics quality

Multithreaded Rendering: On

Material Quality: Low

Texture Quality: Low

Detail Quality: Low

UI Quality: Low

Vignette: Off

VSync: Off

Anti-Aliasing: None

Anisotropic Filtering: 1x

Improve Clarity: Off

Experimental Sharpening: Off

Bloom: Off

Distortion: Off

Cast Shadows: Off

Accessibility

Enemy Highlight Color: Unknown

Peripherals

Monitor: LG ULTRAGEAR 27GN750-B

Mouse: ZOWIE EC3-C

Keyboard: Vortex Pok3r RGB

Headset: HyperX Cloud II

Mousepad: HyperX Fury S Pro

While Boostio is primarily a Killjoy main, he also plays Astra for his team when the occasion calls for it. If you believe your playstyle is similar to his, take his settings from here, tweak them to fit your specific needs, and start dominating your ranked games.

