5 best Valorant Agents to duo with Killjoy

Killjoy was the second agent introduced to Valorant during Episode 1 Act 2 of the game, and after almost three years of its release, it has become one of the core agents in most of the lineups.

The German agent is a sentinel in Valorant that can be paired up with almost any agent to change the course of any match. Still, some agents are more compatible than others to pair up as a duo to increase their efficiency further. Her abilities solely revolve around the use of gadgets, which can slow down as well as damage enemies. She is used to gathering intel about approaching enemies.

This article will cover five agents who can be the perfect duo for Killjoy in Valorant.

Note: This article is subjective and represents the opinion of the author.

Skye and 4 other agents are the perfect duos with Killjoy in Valorant

1) Cypher

After Cypher's recent buff, he is one of the team's most versatile agents; pairing them can be an excellent strategy to create a powerful duo in Valorant.

During the attacking phase, they can become viable during post-plant situations. The former's Trapwires can cover different angles, including the backstab, and cover the entrances with Cyber Cage to get alerts. Meanwhile, the latter's swarm grenades can be used to deny defusal while also getting a notification and making enemies vulnerable with her Alarmbot.

While defending, each can gather intel using their abilities and deny entry to separate sites independently. Alternatively, they can spice things up by defending one site together. Cypher's Spycam can monitor an area, while Killjoy can use her Turret to cover another.

2) Brimstone

Brimstone is a controller in Valorant and one of the founding agents well known for providing smokes and giving the team space to push different sites during the attack or stop rushes during the defense.

At the time of the attack, Brimstone can arrange pushes by providing smokes, Killjoy can stop lurkers by setting up her Turret, and her gadgets can be used to finalize the plant. After planting, Alarmbot can be set to alert during defusal. Brimstone's Incendiary molotov and his Orbital Strike can be used along with KJ's Nanoswarm to restrict the enemy from defusing.

Killjoy is a strong defender capable of holding a site using her gadgets in certain areas. She can be assisted by Brimstone, who can provide additional support by using his smokes to cover areas the other areas.

3) Astra

Astra is a controller in Valorant who can potentially trap enemies and punish them in their comfort zones. She can control the areas of the map and can provide space for the team during attacks.

Astra is a powerful agent who initiates attacks as she can use her abilities to force the opponents to leave the site or put them at high risk if they decide to take fights. She can use her Cosmic Divide ultimate ability to provide a sound and bulletproof cover during plants. Both of their abilities can be mixed up in post-plant situations, making it almost impossible for the opposition to defuse.

During the defense, Astra can set up stars in the planting spots and execute them with her Nova Pulse and Gravity Well abilities to stun and make them vulnerable during plants, along with the assistance of Killjoy's swarm grenades to confirm the kills.

4) Skye

Skye has a complete package of utilities in Valorant that can help the team gain access to intel and initiate gunfights. She can also heal multiple teammates simultaneously, making her an ideal match for the duo alongside Killjoy.

While attacking, Skye can initiate fights with her flashes and provide entry to the site. Her Seekers can be used to fend off enemies and reveal their position. She can heal her damaged teammates, while Killjoy can set traps during the plant.

During the post-plant situation, Killjoy's Alarmbot and Nanoswarm can be used to deny defuse. In contrast, the initiator's Guiding Light and Trailblazer abilities can be used to locate and hunt down enemies.

In the defensive counterpart, Skye can use her Guiding Light and Trailblazer abilities to get information about the opponents at the beginning of the round. According to the intel, Killjoy can set up her equipment on the site or decide to rotate.

5) Gekko

Gekko is an initiator and the latest addition to Valorant's roster who has some of the most unique and dynamic based abilities. He can initiate attacks through flash and stun while can also plant and defuse with his wingman. This combo can cause havoc on the site without even entering it.

During an attack, Gekko can initiate fights by flashing into the site using Dizzy, followed by Mosh Pit to clear the area. He can then send his wingman to plant the defuser, which can be covered using Killjoy's Alarmbot and Nanoswarm grenades. She can use her Turret to stop lurkers and be alerted during a push.

At the time of defending, Gekko can use the same strategy to locate enemies and force them to fall back. At the same time, Killjoy can use her Lockdown to stop them in their tracks. Gekko can then send his wingman to defuse the spike and throw the Mosh Pit at the entrance to deny a peek or entry.

