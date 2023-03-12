All Gekko lineups for Split in Valorant

Gekko is the latest Initiator added to the Valorant Agent pool with Episode 6 Act 2. The Agent kicked off the season with exciting abilities that the Valorant playerbase had not seen before. Gekko has various pets in his arsenal who excel at certain tasks.

His kit encompasses abilities like Dizzy and Mosh Pit, where the former can help one recon and disrupt an enemy's vision for a short duration, and the latter is a Molly with a larger radius. Both of these abilities can be utilized through proper lineups in Valorant maps.

Split being one of the newly reworked maps returning to the title, readers may be interested in learning a few new tricks with Gekko.

Gekko Dizzy and Mosh Pit lineups on Valorant's Split

1) A-Site

Dizzy A-Ramps (Attackers)

A-Ramps Dizzy Lineup (Image via Riot)

This lineup can detect defenders in A-Heaven. One must walk up to the ramps and perform a run-throw aimed at the marked spot.

A-Ramps Dizzy Results (Image via Riot)

Gekko's Dizzy will pop in at the top of the ramp area, disrupting anyone's vision and helping the attackers gain control of heaven quickly.

Mosh Pit for default plant (Attackers)

A-Site Mosh Pit Positon (Image via Riot)

This Mosh Pit lineup can be performed outside A-Main by standing at the marked location in the image.

A-Site Mosh Pit Lineup (Image via Riot)

You must look above the cafe and aim for the tallest leaf on top of the skylight section. Once you find the alignment, perform a normal throw.

A-Site Mosh Pit Default results (Image via Riot)

The Mosh Pit can be an excellent post-plant utility and can deny defenders from defusing Spike. One can also use this Mosh Pit to open Spikes planted towards the heaven side.

2) B-Site

Dizzy for B-main detection and flash (Defenders)

B-Main Dizzy Lineup (Image via Riot)

You can perform this Dizzy lineup from B-Main by aiming slightly above the box. Once you find a spot, perform a normal throw without walking.

B-Main Dizzy Results (Image via Riot)

This Dizzy will detect and flash enemies walking into B-Main. Making it a valuable utility in the defensive half. You can claim it back if Dizzy does not detect players.

B-Site open-plant Mosh Pit (Attackers)

B-Site Mosh Pit positioning on Valorant's Split (Image via Riot)

You can use this Mosh Pit lineup while staying behind the cover of the B-Main box on Split. Find the 'Truck' icon close to the box, aim at the dividing line, and stand beside it.

B-Site Mosh Pit Lineup on Valorant's Split (Image via Riot)

Once in position, aim for the marked spot, looking a bit above the small ledge, and perform a throw.

B-Site Mosh Pit results (Image via Riot)

This Mosh Pit will easily deny defuse for the open plant, while keeping you in cover.

The aforementioned lineups can be performed quite easily on Split while playing Gekko. Testing these lineups once in a custom game before applying them in Valorant matchmaking is recommended.

Poll : 0 votes