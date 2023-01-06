All changes coming to Split in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1

The Iconic Valorant map, Split, is finally returning to the game with Episode 6 Act 1. The developers have implemented numerous changes that players can experience once the upcoming update goes live. These changes can be observed in the A Main, A Tower, B site, B Tower, and other areas.

Split has always been a controversial map in Valorant. While some fans loved the design, others criticized it for being overly complicated. It was removed from the active pool in the Competitive and Unranked Queues on June 22, 2022, with Patch 5.0. However, that wasn't the end as it will be returning at the beginning of Episode 6.

This article covers all the areas Split has received with Valorant Episode 6 Act 1.

Everything fans need to know about the changes to Split in Valorant

Valorant's Split has two sites that are to be attacked and defended. Apart from this, it also has a middle section, which splits the map into two halves. Players can approach both sites from an elevated position and the ground. Taking all these aspects into the mix, the map has significantly changed in many areas.

Here are all the changes that Split will be receiving in the upcoming Valorant update:

A Main

A Main - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Main - After (Image via Riot Games)

A slightly elevated ramp has been introduced in A Main while maintaining the area for the cubby section. As a result, the overall space in A Main has increased.

A Tower

A Tower - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Tower - After (Image via Riot Games)

A Tower has also received major rework. The stairs behind it have been rotated whereby instead of the stairs moving down forward, they now turn left (from Attacker's POV) to move into Defender's Spawn.

A Rafters

A Rafters - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Rafters - After (Image via Riot Games)

The size of A Rafters has been reduced. Players now won't be able to take cover or hold the corner angle. This limited space should now make attacking the A site easier.

A Main Box

A Main Box - Before (Image via Riot Games)

A Main Box - After (Image via Riot Games)

Similar to A Rafters, A Main Box has also received a size cut. It is currently impossible to peek at the A Screens from this location.

B Site

B Site - Before (Image via Riot Games)

B Site - After (Image via Riot Games)

B Site has also received changes. The drop from B Rafters is the area that has been reworked. It is now difficult to hide in the corner as the space has been opened up by changing the angle of the wall.

B Tower

B Tower - Before (Image via Riot Games)

B Tower - After (Image via Riot Games)

B Tower box has received some cleanup. The garbage bin and the bags have now been removed from behind the box. This opens up a potential space for players to conveniently take cover without exposing themselves completely.

Mid Bottom

Mid Bottom - Before (Image via Riot Games)

Mid Bottom - After (Image via Riot Games)

Lastly, the Mid Bottom area of Split has received changes. This part of the map didn't receive any major rework. The area between the stairs and the box in the mid has increased slightly as the short elevated boundary has been erased. The barrels have now been covered with a sheet.

This is all there is to know about the upcoming Split changes in Valorant Episode 6 Act 1. The next Episode, called Revelation, is set to go live on January 10, 2023, marking a new beginning for the title.

