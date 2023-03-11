Gekko is the latest addition to the Valorant Agent pool. Episode 6 Act 2 brought-forth a brand new Initiator who can use his set of pets to assist his team in a variety of ways.

Each of his pets excels at certain tasks that make him shine as an Initiator. Some of his creatures like the Mosh Pit Molly and Dizzy can be utilized through lineups in Valorant. One can use the former to easily deny a plant or defuse a Spike in a post-plant situation. With the latter, one can quite easily detect and sabotage an enemy's vision for a short duration.

This article will feature a few Gekko lineups that the Initiator can use on Valorant's Lotus.

Gekko's utility lineups on Valorant's Lotus

1) A-Site

Attacker post-plant Mosh Pit

A-Site Mosh Pit post-plant lineup (Image via Riot)

The A-Site post-plant lineup for attackers can be performed from outside rubbles near the wall in A-main. Players will have to stand at the right-most edge of the broken wall and aim for the tallest leaf popping out as shown in the image.

A-Site Mosh Pit post-plant results (Image via Riot)

The Mosh Pit will land right on the default Spike plant, denying anyone who is attempting to defuse it.

Defenders default plant denial Mosh Pit

A-Site Mosh Pit default Spike denial (Image via Riot)

Players can deny the default Spike plant with the help of this Mosh Pit. One will have to go for a run-throw to land this it in the default plant spot from the marked area in the image.

A-Site Mosh Pit plant denial results (Image via Riot)

The Mosh Pit will deny the attackers from planting the Spike on the default spot, and will cover some more area alongside it to flush enemies out of the spot.

2) B-Site

B-Site post-plant Mosh Pit on Lotus

B-Site post-plant Mosh Pit position from attacker spawn (Image via Riot)

One will have to stand on top of the box near the attackers spawn as shown in the image to perform this post-plant lineup.

B-Site Mosh Pit lineup (Image via Riot)

Upon doing so, you will have to align the right ear of the Wingman ability icon with the spot marked on the image and perform a jump-throw.

B-Site Mosh Pit post-plant results on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot)

The post-plant Mosh Pit will land on the default Spike plant on the B-site, making it difficult for the defenders to defuse the Spike if timed correctly.

3) C-Site

C-site post-plant lineup on Lotus

C-Site Mosh Pit lineup on Valorant's Lotus (Image via Riot)

While most players are yet to discover a decent lineup for Gekko utilities, this Mosh Pit lineup for post-plant on C-Site is a decent one for attackers. You can perform this while standing at the edge of C-Main and aiming the Pit at the shown spot.

C-Site Mosh Pit results in post-plant (Image via Riot)

This Mosh Pit will directly land on the default plant spot, denying the defuse for defenders. One can also use this lineup to clear out Pillar while pushing into the site.

The aforementioned lineups are by far the most easy-to-use and effective on Valorant's Lotus. One can add in a few more tweaks and see if they can get better results in-game. However, it is recommended to practice these lineups in a custom game once before trying them out in a Competitive match.

Poll : 0 votes