Valorant patch 6.04 official notes: Gekko goes live with Episode 6 Act 2, performance updates, and more

Valorant patch 6.04's official notes are currently live, and with it, Riot Games will be introducing Gekko, the game's newest Initiator Agent, to the roster.

Gekko has been one of the most anticipated releases in the tactical shooter, and it will be quite interesting to see just how well the Agent plays out in both pro play and normal matchmaking.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Why settle for one, when you can have five?



Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. Why settle for one, when you can have five? Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. https://t.co/2mdB1WQgox

Besides Gekko's release, there will be a new Battlepass as well as new player cards, sprays, and more. Additionally, the patch will introduce a significant number of performance updates and bug fixes to some of the underlying issues that are still prevalent in the game.

Valorant fans looking for a detailed description of the patch can check it out on Riot’s official website. For a brief overview, here are all the major highlights.

Valorant patch 6.04 official notes

Agent Updates

Gekko goes live!

Performance Updates

Updated thread synchronization to reduce input latency.

Input latency has been improved by ~1 frame for players who meet all of the following criteria:

They do not have NVIDIA Reflex/AMD Anti-Lag available/enabled.

They have multithreaded rendering enabled.

They use VSYNC.

Bugs

Agents

Fixed bug where if Sage's Barrier Orb was damaged while fortifying, it would fortify to full health instead of going to max health minus the damage that was dealt during fortification

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where abilities, like Sova Drone, that are pushed by the Lotus doors into other players, could continue to push players even after the door stops or once the players exited the doors area.

Performance

Fixed hitch where game mode-related UI is loaded in a blocking manner on game startup.

Valorant patch 6.04 server downtime

Here's when the Valorant servers will be going down for all regions, in anticipation of the new update:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 2:00 pm PST

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 6:00 am PST

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 8:00 pm PST

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 2:00 pm PST

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 6:00 am PST

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 6:00 am PST

The maintenance time is expected to last about an hour, with the latest update being two to four GB in size.

