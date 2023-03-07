Valorant server downtime (March 7): Maintenance schedule for all regions revealed

Valorant’s servers will be temporarily going offline today across all regions in anticipation of Episode 6 Act 2, which will be bringing a new Agent, Geko.

The new Agent will be an Initiator in the game. Players have been eagerly anticipating his arrival, and now that the release is almost here, it will be interesting to see how effective he is in both solo-queue and competitive matchmaking.

Since the Act 2 update is going to be a big one, Riot Games will be taking the servers down for a couple of hours to patch in the new changes.

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Why settle for one, when you can have five?



Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. Why settle for one, when you can have five? Meet Agent Gekko and his crew of creatures, launching with Episode 6: Act II. https://t.co/2mdB1WQgox

According to the official Valorant Server Status page, they will be making the shooter’s client unavailable at the following timings:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 2 pm PST

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 6 am PST

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 8 pm PST

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 2 pm PST

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 6 am PST

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on 03/07/2023 at 6 am PST

The servers are expected to be down for a few hours, but the maintenance schedule may be extended based on how smoothly the developers can patch in the new update.

What to expect from Valorant Episode 6 Act 2?

VALORANT @PlayVALORANT Tag your Wingman Tag your Wingman ➡️ https://t.co/jUvtNAf9eS

Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 will be introducing the brand new Agent, Geko, who has a kit that is different from other Initiators. His gameplay revolves around distracting and disorienting enemies while in the midst of combat with the aid of his Radianite companions.

Apart from Geko, players will also be able to look forward to a brand-new Battlepass, new player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and more.

Additionally, there will also be three new skin lines to look forward to with the new Battlepass, which are as follows:

Signature:

Guardian

Marshal

Sheriff

Stinger

Tilde:

Bulldog

Judge

Melee

Operator

Shorty

Topotek:

Bucky

Ghost

Odin

Phantom

Like with the previous Battlepass, the one for Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 can be unlocked with 1000 VP and will have 50 tiers of rewards to unlock. It’s one of the more pocket-friendly ways of getting some of the more amazing cosmetics in the game, and with the three new skin lines, many are considering it to be a must-have.

Poll : 0 votes