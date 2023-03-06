Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass: Release date, weapon skins, player cards, and more

As usual, a new Act in Valorant brings a brand-new Battlepass. One such Act and its consequent Pass are lined up for March 7, 2023. Invariably, this one will contain a bunch of in-game cosmetics such as weapon skins, player cards, gun buddies, sprays, and Radianite points.

Riot Games has consistently delivered aesthetically pleasing maquillage in Valorant, and the Battlepass is an excellent way for players to get their hands on multiple skins at once.

The Premium Pass is 800 VP, approximately $10, and contains over 50 tiers of unlockable rewards. Fortunately, the developers provide some free items for every player, although most rewards can only be obtained post-payment. This article will tell you about the impending Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass.

When is Valorant Episode 6 Act 2 Battlepass coming?

The new Pass will arrive just as the new Act begins on March 7 or 8, depending on where you are playing from. Valorant usually goes down for maintenance for a couple of hours before the patch for the new Act is deployed, the timings of which have been listed below, depending on regions across the world:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 14:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 14:00 PST. Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 06:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 06:00 PST. Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 20:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 20:00 PST. Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 14:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 14:00 PST. Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 06:00 PST.

Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 06:00 PST. North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 06:00 PST.

The game goes live again with the new patch approximately two to four hours later. This means that players in North and South America will get their hands on the new Battlepass in the game on March 7, while those in Europe and Asia will have to wait until March 8.

Weapon skins

Weapon skins from the latest Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like previous Battlepasses, the one for Episode 6 Act 2 will contain three skin-lines covering most of the game's guns. The names of each bundle and the weapons it contains are as follows:

Signature: Guardian, Marshal, Sheriff, Stinger

Guardian, Marshal, Sheriff, Stinger Tilde: Bulldog, Judge, Melee, Operator, Shorty

Bulldog, Judge, Melee, Operator, Shorty Topotek: Bucky, Ghost, Odin, Phantom

Notably missing from this list are the Classic and Vandal skins, which have been featured on almost all the Passes in the past. Most weapon skins are only available in the premium edition, with only one of the pistols being free after completing the last tier.

Player cards

Player cards from the latest Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

One of the most exciting pieces of content in the Battlepass are the player cards, which contain immaculate art representing themes from Valorant's lore as well as homages to community memes.

The Battlepass for Valorant's Episode 6 Act 2 includes 13 player cards, namely:

Boot Camp: So Much More

Boot Camp: Stealth Module

Boot Camp: Two Mountains

Brunch At Crown

Commander Bruno

Gentle Breeze

Pixel Moments

Setting Records

Signature

Spycam Schema

Streetwear

Topotek

Epilogue: Setting Records Gold

Gun Buddies

Gun buddies from the latest Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Gun buddies are small charms you can hang on your weapons in Valorant. The ones included in the latest Battlepass are:

Bounce Home

Cat-Eye

Desert Rose

Egg in a Basket

Ep 6 Act 2 Coin

Extra Crispy

Lucky Star

Tilde

Topotek

Epilogue: Lucky Star

Sprays

Sprays in the new Battlepass (Image via Sportskeeda)

Like player cards, sprays also contain trending ideas from the game's community and easter eggs from Valorant and pop culture. The 15 sprays featured in this Battlepass are as follows:

Bye Op

Charging Station

DollaDollaBillYall

huh

Let's Go

Omen Cat Dance

Scoop of Smoke

Signature

Too Early for This

Tug of War

Wanted Tactibear

We Made it

Well Played

Whaaat

Wide Swing

Along with this brand new Battlepass, the new Act will bring the much-awaited Oni 2.0 bundle and the new Agent, Gekko, to the game.

