When does Valorant's new Agent Gekko release for all regions?

The new Agent, Gekko, is all set to enter Valorant. The trailer for the same was released during the VCT LOCK//IN Grand Final broadcast on March 4, 2023. Fans also saw gameplay with the Agent at the showmatch during the event.

It has been confirmed that Agent 22 will be available to play with the start of Episode 6 Act 2, which will go live on March 7 or 8, 2023, depending on where you are located. However, given that Riot Games drops the same patch at different times for different regions, it is unclear when you can get your hands on the new Valorant Agent.

Valorant's new Agent drops at the start of Episode 6 Act 2

Riot Games' character-based tactical shooter is known to confuse players with its differing patch-drop timings in different regions. The following is the list of times when the game's server will go down for maintenance before the patch for Episode 6 Act 2 drops:

Asia Pacific: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 14:00 PST.

Brazil: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 06:00 PST.

Europe: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 20:00 PST.

Korea: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 14:00 PST.

Latin America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 06:00 PST.

North America: Servers will be going down for maintenance on March 7, 2023, at 06:00 PST.

Valorant players in the Americas will get the new patch on March 7, 2023, while those in Asia and Europe will get the new patch on the following day, March 8, 2023.

Gekko, the new Agent, the Oni 2.0 skin bundle, and an all-new Battlepass will go live as soon as Valorant goes live after the server maintenance is over. Given that this new Act introduces many new things, the process might take about four hours, after which you should be able to download the new update and play the game.

Everything we know about Gekko so far

The trailer for the new Agent gave players a look at his personality and a bit of information about what his abilities can do in the game. The gameplay during the showmatch was also quite insightful as a first look into the new Valorant Agent.

It was confirmed that the new Agent is an Initiator, hails from Mexico, and is related to Reyna somehow. His abilities, summarized, are as follows:

Dizzy (E) - Gekko's signature ability. A vision-blocking ability that can be picked up and used again after a short cooldown.

Wingman (Q) - A deployable creature that moves like Raze's boombot and can stun enemies. It can also be used to plant and defuse the spike. This ability can also be reused if you pick it up.

Mosh Pit (C) - A molly that covers a large area and kills anyone caught in its area of effect (AoE) after a short wind-up period. This ability cannot be reused.

Thrash (X) - This is Gekko's ultimate, which can be controlled like Skye's Trailblaze and detains all enemies caught in its AoE when it explodes. It can also be picked up and used for a second time during a single round.

Gekko looks like a great Agent that will most likely shift the Valorant meta around quite a bit, given Riot's reputation of building banger Initiators such as Fade and KAY/O so far.

