Best Gekko lineups for Ascent in Valorant

Valorant's new Agent, Gekko, is here. He is the sixth Initiator to be added to the game and has a kit designed around the classic traits of his type of Agents, such as flashes, crowd control, and recon gathering.

What sets him apart from other Initiators in the game is that he can reuse most of his abilities multiple times in a round. Therefore, to get the most out of his powers, you should try to collect the Globules that form after using them once.

That being said, you can only use lineups for his Moshpit ability and, to some extent, Dizzy. The former is his only single-use ability, so you don't have to worry about throwing it too far.

Ascent is one of the oldest maps in Valorant. It has many open skies, making it very suitable for lineups. Here are some of the best lineups for Gekko's abilities on Ascent.

Attack and Defense lineups for Gekko on Ascent in Valorant

1) A-Site Attack

To take control of the site

A-Generator Moshpit lineup from Catwalk (Image via Riot Games)

This is a solid lineup for doing the classic A-Split on Valorant's Ascent. Point to the space between these two spikes and throw Mosh to flush out anyone hiding behind Generator on the map.

A-Dice Moshpit lineup from Wine (Image via Riot Games)

Clearing the back of A-Dice can be difficult without the ability to flush out players hiding behind it. This one will do the trick easily. Simply jump throw by pointing your crosshair to the marked spot.

For post-plant situations

A-Dice post-plant Moshpit lineup from A-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

A-Dice is one of the best Spike plant locations on Ascent, as it is defendable from multiple spots. This is probably the most accessible Moshpit lineup for the location in Valorant, which can be safely executed by simply pointing your crosshair to the corner and throwing the explosive.

A-Site Defense

A-Main Dizzy lineup that can be picked up quickly. (Image via Riot Games)

To make the most out of Valorant's newest Agent, you will want to use each of his reusable abilities multiple times. This Dizzy lineup will give you early information about A-Main in Ascent, and the Globule will drop in a position from where you can pick it up quickly.

2) B-Site Attack

To take control of the site

B-Stairs Moshpit lineup from B-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

When executing onto the B-Site on Ascent, you will usually smoke CT and Market, but someone could be hiding in B-Stairs. This lineup will clear that area by flushing them out or outright killing them. You will have to point to the marked area and jump-throw for this.

CT Moshpit lineup from B-Lobby (Image via Riot Games)

Like the previous one, this lineup can help ensure no one pushes the CT smoke while your teammates enter the B-Site on Ascent from B-Main. Make sure to coordinate with your teammates before jump-throwing it so that they can make the most out of the window of opportunity.

For post-plant situations

Moshpit lineup for default plant on B-Site (Image via Riot Games)

This lineup is instrumental if you plant the Spike in the default position behind the boxes in the B-Site on Ascent. All you have to do is point to the corner of the triangle in the sky, as shown above, and simply throw the ability, and it will land on the Spike, killing anyone trying to sneak away a defuse.

B-Site Defense

B-Main Dizzy lineup that can be picked up quickly. (Image via Riot Games)

Like the Dizzy lineup for A-Site, this one will also help you gather early information and grant you an easy second use from Gekko's signature ability in Valorant. Simply position yourself against the wall and throw Dizzy up, much like you would with a Fade Haunt from this position.

This article contains all the best lineups for Gekko's Moshpit, which you can use in ranked games in Valorant to gain a substantial advantage over your opponents.

