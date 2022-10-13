5 things to know before buying Google Pixel 7 and 7 Pro

The enthusiasm around the Pixel phone line has never been stronger, and now it's for the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro to shine as the Pixel 6 series rides off into the sunset. For the Pixel series, the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro models were revolutionary.

The camera bar gave the device a striking and distinctive look, instantly setting it apart from the sea of Galaxy and iPhone knockoffs. Additionally, it marked Google's successful comeback to the high-end phone market. The Pixel 6 series took off successfully, selling more units than the Pixel 4 and Pixel 5 put together thanks to a heavy dose of marketing and competitive pricing.

Here, we look to provide you with all the information needed about the most recent Pixel phones.

5 things to look out for while considering the Pixel 7 Series

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro, Google's response to the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro, have finally been unveiled. These are the company's enhanced successors to the Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, which have better cameras, more assured designs, and can easily fit into an accessory ecosystem that wasn't present a year ago. Additionally, they maintain the same cost as last year, with pre-order bonuses that allow you to save additional money on accessories.

Design

Much of what Google included in the Pixel 6 is carried over to the current generation. At first glance, it appears to be relatively similar to the Pixel 6, with the exception of minor tweaks to the camera visor or camera bar (or whatever you wish to call it). Thus, the back camera that resembles a visor will, fortunately, continue to be a design feature. Despite this, the glass's two-tone pattern has regrettably vanished. Above the camera bar on the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, there was a slightly distinct sheen of color that helped to offer a pop of color.

Specifications

Google has updated the Pixel series. Notably, the Pixel 7's screen is shrinking to 6.3 inches, while with a milder curvature, the Pixel 7 Pro maintains the same 6.7-inch display. The maximum brightness for both panels will be around 1,500 nits. It will resemble Apple and Samsung a little more, after they went to great lengths to distinguish their plus-sized phones from their entry-level models.

Google's Tensor Generation 2 processor powers the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro, and is expected to easily surpass the performance of the Pixel 6. But that is not where Google's first Tensor struggled. Battery tests conducted by GSMArena and DXOMark revealed that the company's choice of modem brought around a heavy impact on battery health, paired with inconsistency in signal reception.

Battery and storage

The battery should be outstanding, at least according to Google. The Pixel 7's battery capacity is 4,355 mAh, while the Pixel 7 Pro's battery capacity is 5,000 mAh. With typical use, you should be able to extend the battery life of the phone to 24 hours, and with the company's superb Extreme Battery Saver mode, you may even be able to extend it to 72 hours.

The Pixel 7 and 7 Pro both come with a sizable amount of storage, from 256GB for the smaller version to 512GB for the Pro. When it comes to storage, Google has always been more restrained than Apple and Samsung, adhering to 64GB and 128GB even after rival Android smartphones provided 128GB and 256GB storage with optional microSD support (for less expensive phones) as standard.

Yes, Google provides amazing cloud storage services (and most users don't need more than 128GB of storage), but as app sizes continue to grow and the amount of data we store locally rises, it's always reassuring to have more local storage available - especially with those high-end cameras.

Camera

The Pixel 7 Pro camera's large 50MP main sensor and f/1.85 aperture accentuate detail and properly capture images in low light, ensuring excellent outcomes for both still images and video. A 48MP (telephoto) lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 10.8MP front camera with an f/2.2 aperture are also included. Additionally, a Super Res Zoom of up to 30x and 5x optical zoom is offered.

Google claims that the new Pixel Pro's image and video processing is much better than that of the model before it. Some of the new software features include Macro Focus, Real Tone, Photo Unblur, and Movie Motion Blur.

Real Tone, which now works in low light, contributes to better skin color reproduction, and Macro Focus makes use of an ultra-wide camera to get clear pictures of objects that are near the lens. Movie Motion Blur for films offers features like Apple's Cinematic Mode for the iPhone.

Pricing and availability

Regarding pricing, Google has had success in the premium market due to its aggressive pricing of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Fortunately, Google has maintained the same principles. The Pixel 7's 128GB starting price will be $599, while the 7 Pro will be from $899.

The Pixel Buds Pro and Pixel Watch are included as pre-order incentives with these phones from Google, although carriers may have their own special deals. When everything is said and done, both are significantly less expensive than the starting price of the iPhone 14 Pro, giving Google room to present a strong case for their value. Both will be available for presale beginning October 13 with an October 6 release date.

