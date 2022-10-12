10 best gaming laptops during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales 2022

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are two of the biggest electronic purchase seasons of the year. The Halloween sale will begin in mid-October, marking the start of the festive season. This will last till January. Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are on the subsequent Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving - November 25 and 28, 2022.

These sales are famous for offering excellent deals on various gadgets, home appliances, and gaming equipment. Eager buyers line up outside physical stores at midnight to buy their desired electronic products. Given the mad rush, it is always advisable to know exactly which product to grab from the shelves. The following section dives into some of the best hardware deals this season.

The beasts of Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales 2022

1) Razer Blade 15 (2022)

Up to i9-12900H

Up to 15.6" UHD 144Hz

Up to RTX 3080Ti

Up to 32 GB RAM

Up to 1 TB SSD

Razer is famous for producing some of the thinnest laptops. Its slim form, black color, and minimalistic design make it the most stealthy-looking gaming laptop. Gamers who want to avoid flashy and bulky gaming laptops should opt for this.

Being slim doesn't mean it's weak. The Razer 15 is powered by the latest 12th gen Intel i9 CPU, 4800Mhz DDR5 Ram, and top-notch RTX 3080Ti GPU. Razer claims it to be the best 15-inch gaming laptop. Users of slim laptops should check this out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales.

Starting from $1549.99

2) Alienware X17 R2

Up to i9-12900HK

Up to 17.3" QHD 165Hz

Up to RTX 3080Ti

Up to 64 GB RAM

Up to 4 TB SSD

Alienware is famous for making high-end gaming laptops. From the body design to the Lunar Lighting scheme and the Alienware logo, everything makes it look like a flashy gaming rig. Advanced Alienware Cryo-tech, an electrical-mechanical cooling approach by Alienware, keeps the temps cool under heavy workloads.

The quad-fans alongside Element 31 (a gallium-silicone thermal interface material by Alienware) work like magic. It is one of the few gaming laptops with a CherryMX ultra-low profile Butterfly mechanical keyboard. People considering buying an Alienware laptop should consider this during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2022.

Starting from $2249.99

3) Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 (2022)

Up to Ryzen 9 6900HS

Up to 14" QHD+ 120Hz

Up to Radeon RX 6800S

Up to 32 GB RAM

Up to 1 TB SSD

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 is a 14" gaming laptop by Asus powered by AMD. Apart from the flagship Ryzen 9 6900HS processor, it is one of the few gaming laptops with an 8GB AMD Radeon RX 6800S graphics card. The Zephyrus G14 also comes with dual-channel DDR5 4800MHz memory.

The Upgraded AniMe Matrix panel and the top lid make this laptop even cooler. Players can just put some simple animations there, put in new functions, and even play mini-games. Interested buyers should check this out alongside other Asus laptops during Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales 2022.

Starting from $1299.99

4) HP Omen 16

Up to i9-12900H

Up to 16.1" QHD 165Hz

Up to RTX 3070Ti

Up to 32 GB RAM

Up to 2 TB SSD

The HP Omen 16 has three variants, Intel CPU+Nvidia GPU, AMD CPU+AMD GPU, and AMD CPU+Nvidia GPU. This 16.1" laptop has a stunning QHD 165Hz panel. This laptop is famous for its long 9 hours battery life. The Omen Tempest Cooling Technology keeps the laptop cool under heavy workloads.

The sound system in this laptop is powered by Bang & Olufsen. The Max-Q variant of the Nvidia RTX 3070Ti makes it packs enormous power in a slim form factor. HP fans should check this one out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2022.

Starting from $899.99

5) Acer Nitro 5 (2022)

Up to i7-12700H

Up to 15.6" QHD 165Hz

Up to RTX 3070Ti

Up to 32 GB RAM

Up to 2 TB SSD

Acer Nitro is a budget-segment gaming laptop series from Acer. It is one of the best budget gaming laptop series of all time. Buyers who want a good gaming laptop under budget should check this out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2022. From $599.99 up to $2299.99, the Nitro 5 series has laptops in almost every price range. The Max-Q technology in Nvidia GPUs provides max power while also saving battery.

Alternatively, users can toggle the MUX switch to disable integrated graphics, resulting in better in-game performance but increased battery usage. Dual-fan cooling, Quad-Exhaust, and Upper-Air intake help the FPS stay high, and the temps stay low. Users can change the laptop's cooling profile from the NitroSense software.

Starting from $599.99

6) Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE

i9-12950HX

17.3" QHD 165Hz

RTX 3080Ti

Up to 64 GB RAM

Up to 4 TB SSD

The Asus ROG Strix Scar 17 SE is one of the best laptops in the Asus ROG Strix series. Gamers who want a flashy high-end gaming laptop should check this out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2022. This gaming laptop also comes with a MUX switch. The 175 watts RTX 3080Ti GPU combined with the G-Sync display gives amazing gaming performance.

Multiple RGB zones, including the RGB Strix logo, can be easily synchronized with Aura Sync. Conductonaut Extreme liquid metal on the CPU and GPU, alongside the custom vapor chamber, keeps the machine cool in heavy gaming sessions.

Priced at $3499.99

7) MSI Raider GE77 HX

Up to i9-12900HX

Up to 17.3" QHD 240Hz

Up to RTX 3080Ti

Up to 32 GB RAM

Up to 1 TB SSD

The MSI Raider GE77 HX is a flagship range gaming laptop from MSI. MSI fans should check this out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2022. Users can select from the Descrete Graphics Mode or the MSHybrid Graphics Mode (Nvidia Optimus) for balanced performance and battery saving.

The GPU core clock and VRAM frequency are also adjustable via the MSI Center. The revolutionary Cooler Booster 5 technology, consisting of two fans, seven heat pipes, and a Phase-Changing thermal pad in the processor, provides the next level of cooling.

Starting from $2799.99

8) Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE

i9-12900HK

17.3" QHD 165Hz

RTX 3080Ti

64 GB RAM

4 TB SSD

Asus claims that the ROG Zephyrus Duo 15 SE is the best gaming laptop on the market with no compromises. Gamers who want to experience laptop gaming without any compromises on performance or budget should wishlist this on their Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales 2022 shopping list.

As the name suggests, this laptop comes with dual displays. The secondary display helps in controlling performance, streaming, and recording while gaming. It is also explicitly suggested for photo and video editors. In the future, many games will also take advantage of the dual-screen setup. For instance, the developers of Dying Light 2 have already started developing a dual-screen interface for the game.

Starting from $1099.99

9) Lenovo Legion 7

Up to i9-12900HX

Up to 16" QHD 165Hz

Up to RTX 3080Ti

Up to 32 GB RAM

Up to 2 TB SSD

The Lenovo Legion 7 is a flagship-grade gaming laptop from Lenovo. Old Legion users considering upgrading their system should look at it during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2022. The Legion Coldfront 4.0, alongside the Vapor Chamber technology, can support up to 175 watts of thermal capacity.

The 99.9 Wh battery with 300W fast charging gets fully charged in a flash and lasts long. The Lenovo TrueStrike Pro keyboard and Nahimic Sound system are a few of the nice-to-have features in this gaming laptop.

Starting from $1329.99

10) Corsair Voyager A1600

Ryzen 7 6800HS

16" QHD 240Hz

Radeon 6800M

Up to 32 GB RAM

Up to 2 TB SSD

This one is a surprise entry in the list. Corsair, famous for making gaming accessories and cooling solutions, has recently entered the gaming laptop and gaming laptop market. Like their peripherals and cooling systems, the laptops also have premium specs and a price range. Gamers who have had a great experience with Corsair should check this out during the Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in 2022.

The Corsair Voyager A1600 comes with AMD CPU, GPU, and FreeSync Premium certified display. The ultra-low profile Cherry MX switches greatly improve the gaming and typing experience. The customizable S-Key Deck is one of the "key features" of this laptop, and users can map 10 dedicated keys for any purpose.

Starting from $2499.99

Note: This article is subjective and solely reflects the writer's opinions.

