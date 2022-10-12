5 best PSUs for your RTX 4090

The Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 is the flagship entry in the RTX 40 series powered by the Ada Lovelace architecture. It will be launched today, October 12, 2022.

Similar to the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3090 Ti, the RTX 4090 features a 450w TDP. You will need at least a 1000W PSU for the graphics card in order to get the most out of it.

ATX 3.0 is Intel's newest power supply standard. It enables a brand-new 16-pin 12VHPWR power connection, which provides a single-cable power consumption of up to 600W.

Additionally, ATX 3.0 adds a number of new power requirements with enhanced efficiency and reliability ratings as well as a much-increased tolerance for power spikes.

The power supply specifications for the new RTX 40 series graphics cards have already been defined by Nvidia. However, several add-in board (AIB) partners have released their own requirements that are significantly more stringent than those of Nvidia.

This article lists some of the best power solutions for the RTX 4090 from the house of Nvidia.

Disclaimer: All the recommendations are based on the new ATX 3.0 standard. This is done to ensure maximum compatibility and to have an essence of future-proofing and upgradability. This article is also purely subjective and solely reflects the opinions of the writer.

Seasonic Vertex 1200W, SilverStone Technology HELA 850R, and 3 other great power supplies for the RTX 4090 Ada Lovelace GPU

1) MSI MPG A1000G PCIE 5 ($199.99)

The MPG A1000G PCIE 5 is MSI’s latest PSU, which is ATX 3.0-compatible and PCIe5.0-ready. It also has a new 16-pin 12VHPWR PCIe power connector for the latest Nvidia RTX graphics cards, including the RTX 4090.

A higher-end PSU is also available, namely, the MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 80 Plus Platinum PSU, and it comes with monitoring features. The MPG A1000G PCIE5 is only 80 Plus Gold, but it is cheaper.

2) Seasonic Vertex 1200W ($231)

Seasonic's newest "PS Vertex" series lineup is offering 1000W to 1200W units in both 80+ Gold and up to 80+ Platinum. The ATX 3.0-compliant PSUs include a single PCIe Gen 5.0 connection and can provide the GPU with up to 600W of power.

The 80+ Gold series from Seasonic is only partially modular, compared to the 80+ Platinum series' entirely modular architecture.

3) Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 1200W ($237.98)

The Thermaltake Toughpower GF3 PSU is available in capacities of 750W, 850W, 1,000W, 1,200W, 1,350W, and an enormous 1,650W, all of which are 80 Plus Gold-certified. These PSUs include a single 12V rail, a 135mm or 140mm semi-passive fan, and a 10-year guarantee out of the box.

There is also an LLC design with a DC-to-DC converter and Japanese capacitors. Thermaltake also boasts a tight voltage control of roughly 3% and ripple noise of less than 30 mV.

4) SilverStone Technology HELA 850R ($267.50)

SilverStone has unveiled its newest HELA 850R Platinum PSU. It is completely compliant with ATX 3.0 and PCIe 5.0 standards and has been verified by Cybernetics. It is an 850W 80+ Platinum design.

The PSU has an ATX form factor and has all-Japanese electrolytic capacitors, extremely flexible black flat wires, and continuous 24/7 power delivery at 50C working temperature.

5) MSI MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 ($364.98)

The MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 is made for next-generation GPUs that consume a lot of power (like the RTX 4090) and can tolerate surges of up to 2,600W.

In comparison to earlier designs, MSI's new MEG Ai1300P PCIE5 has higher-quality components. The device, according to the company, can manage up to twice as much power (or 2600W). It is made to withstand the significant power fluctuations anticipated with next-generation GPU technology.

