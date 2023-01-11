5 best budget smartphones for gaming in 2023

The mobile gaming industry is proliferating, and we’re seeing more and more people searching for budget smartphones that can handle modern games lag-free and stutter-free.

While there is no doubt that high-end flagship smartphones are delivering a fantastic experience, the price tag has become a worry. But the good news is several budget smartphones are available on the market that offers quite a good performance for that price.

In this article, you'll get an idea of some of the best available budget smartphones for gaming, with their key features that make them a good option for most gamers. This list will contain everything you need to know, whether you're a casual player or an enthusiastic gamer.

1) IQOO Z3

Budget phone with Mono Cooling (Image via IQOO)

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 768G RAM 6/8GB LPDDR4X Storage 64/128GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.58 inches, 1080 x 2408 pixels resolution, 120Hz refresh rate Battery 4500mAh, 66W fast charging

With a powerful and reliable chip optimized for gaming, it provides speedy performance to run games easily. The refresh rate of 120Hz gives a very smooth and responsive display that will run your game with less stuttering.

It has a Mono Cooling feature that will prevent your device from overheating during longer sessions. You can get the device for around $270. However, prices may vary depending on the region.

2) Moto G60

Versatile budget gaming smartphone (Image via Motorola)

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G RAM 4GB/6GB Storage 64GB/128GB with microSD card slot Display 6.8 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Battery 6000mAh, 33W fast charging

A balanced fast, powerful processor, high refresh rate, smooth and responsive display, a good amount of RAM and storage, and ample battery with fast charging make it a perfect phone for any gamer on a budget.

Other features like a powerful camera and expandable storage can be a plus point when considering this phone. This phone is available for around $299 in the US. However, the price may vary on the version of the phone.

3) Realme Narzo 30 pro

Budget smartphone with killer performance (Image via Realme)

Feature Specification Processor MediaTek Helio G95 RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 64GB/128GB UFS 2.1 Display 6.5 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, IPS LCD, 90Hz refresh rate Battery 5000mAh, 30W fast charging

Many features on this phone make it a good option for gamers on a budget. The processor on this phone is known for its efficient power management and strong performance.

The dedicated game space feature on this phone helps to enhance the gaming experience to a greater level. This makes it unique among other smartphones. The price of this phone in the US is around $235. However, it may depend on the variant you're purchasing.

4) Xiaomi Redmi note 12 pro

Budget smartphone with a speedy processor (Image via Xiaomi)

Feature Specifications Processor MediaTek Dimensity 1080 RAM 6GB/8GB/12GB RAM Storage 128GB/256GB UFS 2.2 Display 6.67 inches, OLED1080 x 2400 pixels120Hz Battery Li-Po 5000 mAh

Thanks to its powerful processor, this phone will run almost all demanding games smoothly. Overheating is also not an issue on this one. The 120Hz display will give you a smooth and responsive display to enjoy your game.

Xiaomi's game turbo mode is another cool feature that can optimize your phone's performance while playing games. This is available for around $250, depending on the variant.

5) Poco X4 pro 5G

Fast-charging gaming phone (Image via Poco)

Feature Specification Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G RAM 6GB/8GB Storage 128GB UFS 2.2 (expandable via microSD) Display 6.67 inches, 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution, IPS LCD, 120Hz refresh rate Battery 5160mAh, 33W fast charging

This phone is well suited for gaming as it can provide amazing graphic quality even in fast-paced action games. It has a high-resolution and high refresh rate display.

It is also equipped with a bigger battery to provide you with longer gaming sessions. It can be purchased for around $315, depending on the version of the phone.

How to find the best budget gaming smartphone

Choosing the best specifications (Image via Qualcomm)

You must keep a few things in mind when searching for a smartphone on a budget.

Processor

As this is the brain of a smartphone, a powerful processor is a must to run high-end games smoothly. Always pick a phone with a fast and modern processor that can handle heavy multitasking. Smartphones with a good processor will ensure your game runs smoothly.

Graphics

You must consider GPUs like Mali or Adreno. A powerful graphics processing unit (GPU) will provide higher frame rates and better graphics.

Display

Another important thing for gaming smartphones is a smooth and responsive display. A phone with a refresh rate of 90Hz or 120Hz will perform better than the standard 60Hz display.

Price

This one is obvious when you are on a budget, and it is essential to look for the price compared to its performance capabilities to ensure you're getting the most out of your money.

Ultimately, it is about finding a balance between all these features at a reasonable price. You may find smartphones with prioritized features, but the above points should give you an idea of what a good budget smartphone looks like.

Conclusion

Finding a budget gaming smartphone from the countless options available in the market can be a challenging task. But with the appropriate research and a solid understanding of the choices, it is possible to find a phone that can fulfill your demands without breaking the bank.

The smartphones mentioned in the list are some of the best available in 2023. Whether you are looking for high-performance hardware, bigger battery life, good looks, additional gaming features, or a good display, a budget phone is available.

Ultimately, you have to decide what works best for you. When looking for a budget smartphone, you must prioritize your needs and compare the features and specs of the phone.

