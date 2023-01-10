Is the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G worth buying in 2023?

Samsung’s Galaxy A53 5G is a competent mid-range device that was released in 2022. Most OEMs have realized that even though it is the flagship category where the money is, the numbers reside in the mid-range section. Therefore, by sheer numbers, an OEM can outmuscle their flagship sales by pushing attractive mid-range phones at an affordable price.

This is why nailing the mid-range category creates a good reputation for the brand among the masses. Samsung seems to have taken this to heart. Their A series mid-range phones seem to be getting better year after year and their latest Galaxy A53 is no different. The question now is whether it is a good purchase in 2023. Let’s find out.

The Galaxy A53 is worthy enough to be considered even in 2023

Hardware-wise, the device is rock-solid with little flaws

Screen 6.5 inches OLED with 120 Hz Battery 5000 mAh Storage options 4-8 GB RAM / 128-256 GB storage OS update support Up till Android 16 Processor Exynos 1280 (5 nm)

The Galaxy A53 features Samsung’s Exynos 1280, a 5 nm processor, to power it through tasks. Even though the Exynos line had a bad reputation a few years back, the 1280 is nothing like its ancestors. It is not going to break any benchmark record, but is more than capable of getting the job done efficiently.

The UI of the Galaxy A53 feels slick and smooth when the Exynos 1280 works in tandem with a good amount of RAM on board, preferably 6 GB or higher.

The A53's display is crisp and bright for a mid-range phone. It is capable of outputting 800 nits of brightness while the screen refreshes at 120 Hz. Thanks to a 6.5 inch Super AMOLED display, the pixel density of the screen at QHD resolution is amazing.

Furthermore, the device is protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and also comes with an IP 67 rating for much more protection against elements. The Galaxy A53 supports a microSD and a dual-sim slot for additional flexibility. However, the 3.5 mm jack is missing.

Thanks to long-term software support, the A53 can stay relevant for a longer period

Rarely do OEMs provide four years of OS updates to their devices, let alone on their mid-range smartphones. With the Galaxy A53, one is guaranteed to receive Android 16 a few years down the line. This longevity is higher than what even Google provides for its Pixel line of phones.

Moreover, the UI that is now employed by Samsung, One UI, is efficient, slick, and smooth to use. Gone are the lags and stutters of the TouchWiz era of devices. With more updates, the tech giant has the potential to streamline their user interface even more.

Exceptional battery life and affordable price

Thanks to a mid-range processor and a massive 5000 mAh battery, the battery life offered on the Galaxy A53 is phenomenal. One can easily expect the A53 to last a full working day or more, sometimes even two, if nothing too resource intensive is used.

With a price tag of $400, the Galaxy A53 is an affordable phone that provides a similar performance to that of flagships, at least in less resource-intensive applications like social media and office apps.

Of course, a flagship will undeniably feel smoother, faster, and more responsive. But for an average user who just wants a phone to work, the Galaxy A53 will not disappoint.

Cameras do the job, for the most part at least

The A53 features a 64 MP wide and a 12 MP ultrawide camera. Daylight performance is more or less at a point where the image detail preservation is decent while not over-exposing the result.

Similarly, low-light shots are good without over-exposing the image. Samsung has also added a 5 MP macro and a 5 MP camera for depth sensing, and they provide good macro shots for the most part.

Videography on the A53 isn’t bad either. A gyro-based EIS system is on board that stabilizes the 1080p recording quite well, but struggles a bit with the 4K videos. Interestingly, the device is also capable of shooting 4K for up to 30 fps.

Even though the release of the A54 is on the horizon if rumors are to be believed, the Galaxy A53 still offers good value for the price. It is also easily recommended thanks to the long support it is due to get over the course of its lifetime.

Considering the price cuts the device may get when the A54 eventually launches, the A53 is an even more lucrative deal to buy in 2023.

