5 best flagship smartphones to play Genshin Impact

Titles like Genshin Impact have made gaming on-the-go quite popular, which has had a direct positive impact on the sale of flagships. The majority of gamers today play on handheld devices like smartphones.

Modern products, in the form of flagships phones, have evolved to become incredibly powerful and can handle almost any intense task with absolute ease. The latest processors from Apple, Qualcomm, and Mediatek are as powerful as mid-range desktop CPUs from one or two generations back.

Ever since its launch on mobile, Genshin Impact has exploded in popularity thanks to beautiful character and world designs, along with frequent content updates to stay relevant.

Genshin Impact is not a resource-hungry game either, which is why the mobile platform is able to run it at QHD resolution and 60 FPS with relative ease. Today’s flagship models are more than capable of running it at the highest settings with maximum frames.

Let's take a look at some of the best flagship smartphones to enjoy Genshin Impact flawlessly.

Note: The list is unranked and is based on available gaming benchmark data.

5 smartphones that can run Genshin Impact at best settings

1) Black Shark 5 Pro (for $689)

Xiaomi’s latest dedicated gaming phone is a worthy competition to the ROG line of flagships. It is aimed at mobile gamers who prefer a dedicated flagship at a relatively affordable prices. To ensure that titles like Genshin Impact don’t overburden the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 during longer sessions, the device employs a vapor chamber to keep temperatures in check.

Furthermore, the presence of magnetic pop-up triggers ensures a wide variety of motion input that can be assigned differently based on the game at hand.

What sets this phone apart for gaming is the support for 120 W fast charging, which is capable of charging the 4650 mAh battery in just under 15 minutes. There is also an option to reduce the power draw to better manage heat dissipation.

In several tests, the phone has been seen as aptly capable of handling Genshin Impact at highest settings and at 60 FPS.

Reasons to get this flagship gaming phone:

Latest and greatest Qualcomm processor

Vapor-chamber cooling

Dedicated gaming mode

120 W fast charging

Get it here for the US.

2) Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (for $999)

The Samsung’s S22 Ultra isn’t a phone that is tailormade for gaming, just like the iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, that doesn’t mean it can’t run games with the best possible performance. Powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset, the S22 Ultra easily musters good and stable output in Genshin Impact at the highest possible settings.

All in all, the S22 Ultra is also a great device, perhaps the best offered by the Android ecosystem. Interestingly, just like the iPhone on this list, the lack of a dedicated cooling solution is its biggest undoing, as it prevents peak performance for a longer duration.

With a massive 5000 mAh battery, the S22 Ultra's endurance is great. However, longer gaming sessions come at the cost of performance throttling.

Reasons to get this flagship:

One of the best all-around Android flagships

Great cameras

S-pen available

Dedicated gaming mode

Massive battery

Gorgeous screen

Longest software support in the Android ecosystem

Get it here for the US and here globally.

3) Asus ROG Phone 6D Ultimate (for $1089)

If there is one device that was made solely with gaming in mind, it is the ROG series. Its latest iteration, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate, is tailor-made to run any demanding game at 60 FPS for long durations. The series was one of the first to introduce vapor chamber cooling in its phones, and the 6D takes thermal performance to the next level.

It has thermal solutions like a dedicated air vent with cooling fins that can be paired with a custom air cooler. With the additional help of a highly efficient Dimensity 9000+ chipset, the phone barely climbs to 45 degrees Celsius even at the highest settings.

The presence of Air-Trigger truly makes the phone feel and play like a handheld gaming console. These triggers can be assigned to at least nine types of gestures.

Genshin Impact runs easily at 60 FPS in the highest possible settings, consistently. The massive 6000 mAh battery ensures long sessions from the phone and the cooling system keeps temperatures at bay.

Reasons to get this flagship gaming phone:

Vapor-chamber cooling

Fast UFS 3.1 storage

Ultra Fast Processor

Dedicated gaming mode

Fast DDR5X RAM

Industry leading battery life

4) Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max (for $1099)

What do games like Genshin Impact need to run properly? Fast RAM and fast storage, but more importantly, a powerful APU. The iPhone 14 Pro Max comes equipped with an A16 Bionic chip that is easily the fastest performing chip in the smartphone market. People who are well into the Apple ecosystem can easily run the most demanding games at 60 FPS.

All of this performance, however, comes with one caveat. Apple lacks a dedicated cooling solution for its powerful A16 bionic chip.

Instead of opting for a more efficient cooling system like a vapor chamber, they went with graphite sheets. This does the job for the most part, but the device starts to run hot after a while of gaming. To combat this, the system throttles the chip and what you get is about 10-20% reduction in FPS.

Nevertheless, it can easily run Genshin Impact at the highest settings and 60 FPS, but not for long sessions. The battery, however, provides good endurance.

Reasons to get this flagship:

All-around device with great performance in gaming

One of the best cameras

Longest software support

Great battery endurance

Fastest-ever chip on a smartphone

Get it here globally.

5) ZTE Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro (for $1099)

Another flagship phone that is focused on gaming, the Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor from Qualcomm. Amazingly, this product features a touch sampling rate of 960 Hz. This system makes touches extremely fast and responsive, which is ideal for gaming phones since most of the controls are on-screen and touch-based.

The device also features 65 W fast charging in the global model, and a 135 W fast charging model exclusively in China. The Nubia Red Magic 7 Pro also employs a vapor chamber for cooling, and unlike any other phone, has a built-in 20,000 RPM fan that ejects heat at an unprecedented rate.

Even though the 8 Gen 1 processor has some thermal-throttling issues, the built-in vapor chamber and air cooler extract maximum performance from the chip.

Genshin Impact easily makes it to 60 FPS for an extended period of time on this product.

Reasons to get this flagship gaming phone:

UFS 3.1 storage

Latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Built-in fan for better thermals

Fastest charging on board

HIghest touch sampling rate for the fastest response time

Get it here for the US.

If one desires a truly dedicated gaming phone that can provide impressive performance for the longest duration, the ROG Phone 6D Ultimate is the right choice.

Those who want an all-around device that can also provide a great gaming experience can try the iPhone 14 Pro Max or the S22 Ultra. These two flagships are the best to consider in their respective ecosystems.

