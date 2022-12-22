Nothing Phone (1) vs Samsung Galaxy A73 5G: Which is the better buy this Holiday Sale?

The Nothing Phone (1) and Samsung Galaxy A73 5G which launched this year are viable options to consider during the Holiday Sale 2022. Many people who don’t want to spend on expensive flagship phones will try to choose a premium mid-range product to purchase. The decision to opt for the latter category is correct since flagships aren’t for everyone.

Most people who are looking for phones in the holiday sale want something that works without breaking the bank. This is where we have shortlisted these two smartphones that can be considered two of the best mid-range choices at present.

While the Nothing Phone is the latest entry into the smartphone segment from an established titan called Carl Pei, the Galaxy A73 5G represents a strong renaissance that Samsung started undergoing ever since they introduced One UI.

Both of these products are excellent options to consider in the Holiday Sale, but which is best suited for a particular usecase? Let’s find out.

Nothing Phone (1) or Samsung Galaxy A73 5G for Holiday Sale 2022? Features, specifications, and more explored

The internals are similar in some but different in other aspects

Both the Nothing Phone (1) and Galaxy A73 5G come equipped with Snapdragon 778 5G series chipsets. The minor difference being that the former has a revised form of the processor called the 778+ 5G. The difference between the two platforms is that the plus variant is five percent faster across the board, which was also evident in Geekbench benchmarks.

Both of these phones use AMOLED display technology for better contrast and colors. The Galaxy A73 5G, however, is brighter among the two with 800 nits of peak brightness.

The Nothing Phone (1) also uses faster UFS storage, UFS 3.1, compared to the older standard UFS 2.1 that the A73 5G employs. The difference is noticeable as the former feels perhaps a few microseconds faster in application-opening speed than the Galaxy A73 5G. Both of these phones, however, come with storage of 256 GB and 128 GB.

Build quality is where Nothing Phone (1) takes the lead

Even though both of these phones use Gorilla Glass 5 as screen-protection technology, the Aluminum chassis of the Nothing Phone (1) feels sturdier and more durable to hold. The back of the phone, which is glass, provides a certain heft to it.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy A73 5G feels a bit cheap thanks to the plastic build. It does offer Aluminum around the edges though, making the Nothing Phone the more premium offering to purchase in the Holiday Sale.

The Galaxy A73 5G comes with an IP 67 rating that offers it protection against water and dust to a depth of 1m. The Nothing phone (1), however, is merely splash resistant with IP 53 rating. That doesn't mean it is out of contention as the pick for the Holiday Sale, though.

Software and camera are where Samsung pulls ahead

Although the Nothing Phone (1) offers a clean and near-stock Android experience, it lacks all the bells and whistles that Galaxy A73 5G offers with One UI.

Samsung has also committed to four years of OS updates compared to the three promised by Nothing. Samsung also managed to offer Android 13 on the A73 before the Holiday Sale began, while the other received a beta for the same.

Of course, being the pricier of the two, the A73 justifies its cost with better cameras at the front and the back. Selfies and rear-camera shots are consistently better on the Samsung. The A73 5G uses a 108 MP variant at the rear and a 32 MP one at the front.

A73 5G is the pricier of the two but offers a better battery endurance

The Galaxy A73 5G is almost 100 euros more expensive than the Nothing Phone (1). It has been confirmed by Carl Pei that the device will launch soon in the USA as well, perhaps in time for the Holiday Sale. The beta testing has already begun on various carriers.

The A73 5G offers a better battery backup than Nothing’s offering thanks to a larger capacity battery. Samsung’s offering is capable to see you through a day of usage and more quite easily. Of the two, it is the latter that offers faster charging.

Pros and cons of each

Why Galaxy A73 5G is better

Better battery backup

Longer software support

Better and brighter screen

Better cameras for photography

More feature-rich UI

IP 67 rating

Get it in the US here, and globally here.

Why Nothing Phone (1) is better

Better design and durability

Cheaper

Faster charging

Minutely faster performance in benchmarks that isn’t noticeable on daily usage

Faster internal storage

Conclusion

Even though the Galaxy A73 5G is the more expensive of the two, it is easily recommended for Holiday Sale over the Nothing Phone (1) thanks to a better camera, better battery, and longer and faster software support.

While Nothing as a player is new in the game, they are showing massive potential in the premium mid-range category.

